Šī sieviete bijusi visās pasaules valstīs un iekļuvusi Ginesa rekordu grāmatā

Pasaules apceļošana ir daudzu cilvēku klusais sapnis, tomēr kādai 28 gadus vecai sievietei izdevies to perfekti piepildīt. 18 mēnešu laikā viņa apceļojusi 196 pasaules valstis, kā arī sasniegusi divus pasaules rekordus, vēsta medijs «Popsugar».
Kesija de Pekola ir kļuvusi par pirmo sievieti, kura rekordīsā laikā bijusi visās pasaules valstīs - pēc ceļojuma viņai izdevies lauzt divus Ginesa pasaules rekordus.
Pirms došanās piedzīvojumā Kesija vairāk nekā 85 stundas nedēļā strādāja par auklīti. Viens no viņas dzīves mērķiem bija apceļot pasauli, tāpēc pēc 25 gadu vecuma sasniegšanas viņa nolēma šo sapni piepildīt. Ceļojums kopumā ilga pusotru gadu. Strādājot par auklīti, Kesijai izdevās iekrāt apmēram 10 tūkstošus ASV dolāru, taču viņa piesaistīja arī sponsorus, kas palīdzēja finansiāli.
Words I live by: risk, change, unknown, courage, bravery, independence, perseverance, solitude. 🏹 • • • "The proverb warns that, 'You should not bite the hand that feeds you.' But maybe you should, if it prevents you from feeding yourself." - Thomas Szasz • • • Annddd... who loves #Zion as much as I do?! 🐍💛🦎
«Tā bija grūtākā lieta, ko bijusi darījusi, turklāt es izvēlējos to darīt vienatnē. Ceļojuma laikā tas brīžiem kļuva nogurdinoši - ar katru mēnesi tas kļuva par arvien lielāku izaicinājumu,» par piedzīvojumu stāsta Kesija.
Ņemot vērā Ginesa pasaules rekorda noteikumus, Kesija nevienā no valstīm nevarēja pavadīt ilgāk kā 14 dienas. Lai arī sākotnēji tas licies pietiekami ilgs periods, pieturēties pie šiem noteikumiem kļuva arvien grūtāk brīžos, kad viņa jutās pārgurusi.
Neskatoties uz to, ka Kesija viesojusies visās pasaules valstīs, Amerikas Savienotās Valstis joprojām ir viņas mīļākā vieta - tās ir viņas mājas. Viņai ļoti paticis arī Argentīnā, Jaunzēlandē, Jordānijā, Franču Polinēzijā un Vankūverā.
«Viena lieta, ko sapratu par cilvēkiem, ir tā, ka mēs visi esam vienādi - mums visiem ir savas pamatvajadzības. Neskatoties uz reliģiju, politiskajiem uzskatiem, dzimumu un tautību, mēs visi vēlamies siltu maltīti, jumtu virs galvas, pieeju tīram ūdenim un mīlošu ģimeni,» par saviem secinājumiem stāsta Kesija. «Pasaule nav tik bīstama, kā mums liekas, - cilvēki ir laipni un viesmīlīgi it visur!»
Fate gave to man the courage of endurance. - Ludwig van Beethoven • • • Over the course of the past six months, this new record attempt has been on my mind. I’d been dancing with the thought of putting myself through something so physically and emotionally draining as the Expedition was, just to get to the end, where the real challenge had only begun. The thought of going through something that might kill me, make me weaker and more tired, is a thought that makes me feel more alive. It’s something I yet again, had to mentally prepare myself for well in advance. I know it’s going to be a fierce amount of work... 10% of me is saying no. But the thought of letting go of that 10%; the fear, the ridicule, and throwing myself into something, involves this undeniable feeling of total freedom and euphoria. At the end of the day though, my life comes down to the thrill of it all, the thrill of making it to one more day; of utilizing every last ounce of my emotional and physical strength in order to overcome, learn, succeed, grow, and become a better version of myself. To better understand the world I live in, to drift away from preconceived notions, and to redefine standards. I don’t need a record to prove this, but I’ve always been competitive, and if I’m able to fulfill that desire at the same time, then wonderful. I’ve seen my weaknesses, the whole world has, and I’ve seen my strengths, as the world has seen as well. It took me 6 months to fully commit to this one, around the same time it took the last. And again, as crazy and over-the-top as it sounds, I’m looking forward to the failures, successes, hardships and ecstasy of what this will bring to my life and the lives of those around me. When the world around you is quiet, and you’re standing still as one of 7.44 billion, what is that one “thing” keeps you grounded? 🕰
Hey! 👋🏽 A few updates for NOLA and Connecticut friends out there! 👩🏼🏫 • • • 🔆New Orleans | Saturday, March 4 | 🔆 I'll be speaking at noon at the @womenstravelfest. If you haven't done so already, you can head to the link in their bio to register. The event starts tonight! Hope to see you tomorrow and if you've registered, would love to know! Leave a "🎒" emoji in the comments below! • • • 🔆Connecticut | @uconn School of Business | Monday, March 6 | 🔆 I'll be speaking at 6:45PM! Tickets are limited but the link is in my bio if you're interested in attending to hear my talk! Leave a "🏀" emoji in the comments below if you've registered so I can look forward to seeing you there! My home state, woot! 🤘🏽 • • • On another note, I am back in the US after a whirlwind adventure with @quarkexpeditions in Antarctica. We cruised through a category 10 "storm" on the Beaufort Scale with 30-40ft waves and 50 knot winds. Safe to say, many of us were in our rooms throughout most of those two days as we crossed through. The Captain told us that it was the worst storm he'd seen since 2005 and also, that had we not left earlier than originally planned, the storm would have been, and I quote, an "unsurvivable" one. What a fantastic Captain to ensure our safety. It was an adventure and I honestly wouldn't have had it any other way even if I was a little uneasy about the waves 🌊🇦🇶💙 • • • Thanks for the pic @takingtimeout as we touched down on Paradise Island 👌🏽
Take a course in good water and air; and in the eternal youth of Nature you may renew your own. Go quietly, alone; no harm will befall you. - John Miur • • • Off to Antarctica with @quarkexpeditions ! I can't say I'm excited to leave Ushuaia though, it's breathtaking here 💙🌎💙 To the last and final continent of #Expedition196! 🌊🐋
Compassion hurts. When you feel connected to everything, you also feel responsible for everything. And you cannot turn away. Your destiny is bound with the destinies of others. You must either learn to carry the Universe or be crushed by it. You must grow strong enough to love the world, yet empty enough to sit down at the same table with its worst horrors. - Andrew Boyd • • • Go to Travel Pack: @sovrnrepublic Jacket: @westcomb
After a 1 hour and 15 minute fast paced uphill trek, I arrived at Paro Taktsang. The pilgrimage was like something out of Avatar, a dream to trek, through low hanging clouds with a harrowing drop at any given moment on either side. Prayer flags swayed through the pines, prayer wheels spinning in the breeze, and tsa-tsas (ashes of the dead) wedged between crevices of stone. Passing over a bridge and waterfall and up the last flight of stairs, I entered one of the chambers where I was completely alone. Tip-toeing past the glowing butter candles and sacred relics, I kneeled on a rug, cracked open an aged window and rested my head on the windowsill to reflect and admire the massive 2,000ft plunge into the vast Himalayan valley below, as clouds swiftly passed. Without my phone or camera equipment, I was able to consciously enjoy this moment in peace. 🏔 • • • #expedition196 #everycountryintheworld
Whatever you do, you need courage. Whatever course you decide upon, there is always someone to tell you you are wrong. There are always difficulties arising which tempt you to believe that your critics are right. To map out a course of action and follow it to an end, requires some of the same courage which a soldier needs. Peace has its victories, but it takes brave men to win them. - Ralph Waldo Emerson • • • #Howth #Ireland, I never want to leave you. So there's this Irish Chef, his name is @donalskehan and he has his own cooking show and vlog on YouTube which I watch, and on one of his vlogs, he was showing his hometown of Howth. And I thought, I have to go there when I visit Dublin - it's so close to the city yet so immersed in nature. The air was so fresh and I literally did not want to leave. The weather was perfect and it was a gorgeous 3:30pm sunset over the cliffs. It was so quiet and serene. Definitely on my list of places to come back to and spend a bit more time. 🇮🇪💚🇮🇪 • • • #Expedition196 #PeaceThroughTourism #EveryCountryInTheWorld
Let us open our arms to criticism and fear, and turn it into manifestation of our dreams. 🌍☀️ • • • There is no easy walk to freedom anywhere, and many of us will have to pass through the valley of the shadow of death again and again before we reach the mountaintop of our desires. - #NelsonMandela • • • #PeaceThroughTourism #Expedition196