Pirmdiena, 19. marts
Jāzeps Juzefa
Horoskopi
Galerijas
Reklāma
RUS
Tavs pārlūks ir novecojis, lūdzu atjauno to..
Sīkdatnes (cookies) mums sniedz iespēju uzlabot jūsu kā lietotāja ērtibas. Turpinot izmantot mūsu vietni, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu izmantošanai. VAIRĀK >
TAVA BALSS CEĻOJUMI DABAS SKAISTUMS DZĪVNIEKI TŪRISMS VESELĪBA HOROSKOPI ZAĻĀ DZĪVE

Ceļojums ar vilcienu pa Indiju kopā ar suņiem: kāda pāra pieredzes stāsts

TVNET/ CNN
Foto: Instagram/dugardd

Kāds pāris no Ņūdeli, Indijā, izlēmuši ceļot kopā ar saviem diviem suņiem Marco-Polo un Tigress. Daudzi cilvēki brīnās un izrāda neizpratni, kāpēc četrkājainie draugi dodas līdzi ceļojumā pa Indiju, dažus interesē suņu šķirne. Vairāki cilvēki arī vēlējušies nofotografēties kopā ar ceļotājiem un suņiem.

Ceļojumos pāris atskārtuši, cik lieliski ceļabiedri ir suņi. «Tas ir tāpat, kā iegūt jaunus acu pārus, caur ko ieraudzīt pasauli,» stāsta ceļojošais pāris, norādot, ka dodas kopā ceļojumos ar vilcienu, ņem līdzi spalvainos draugus uz pludmali un ļauj tiem skriet savvaļā. Nu jau kopā ar suņiem pāris ceļo teju gadu.

Ceļotāji arī stāsta, ka došanās ceļā kopā ar suņiem Indijā, kas nav dzīvniekiem draudzīgākā valsts, ir visai izaicinoša. «Cilvēki rāda uz mums ar pirkstiem, kliedz un smejas, bet lielākoties mēs saskaramies ar ziņkārību,» stāsta ceļotāji, atzīstot, ka saņēmuši arī daudz atbalsta vārdu no dzīvnieku mīļotājiem un iedrošinājuši cilvēkus ceļot kopā ar saviem mīluļiem.

0 Komentāri