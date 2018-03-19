Ceļojums ar vilcienu pa Indiju kopā ar suņiem: kāda pāra pieredzes stāsts

Kāds pāris no Ņūdeli, Indijā, izlēmuši ceļot kopā ar saviem diviem suņiem Marco-Polo un Tigress. Daudzi cilvēki brīnās un izrāda neizpratni, kāpēc četrkājainie draugi dodas līdzi ceļojumā pa Indiju, dažus interesē suņu šķirne. Vairāki cilvēki arī vēlējušies nofotografēties kopā ar ceļotājiem un suņiem.
Ceļojumos pāris atskārtuši, cik lieliski ceļabiedri ir suņi. «Tas ir tāpat, kā iegūt jaunus acu pārus, caur ko ieraudzīt pasauli,» stāsta ceļojošais pāris, norādot, ka dodas kopā ceļojumos ar vilcienu, ņem līdzi spalvainos draugus uz pludmali un ļauj tiem skriet savvaļā. Nu jau kopā ar suņiem pāris ceļo teju gadu.
Ceļotāji arī stāsta, ka došanās ceļā kopā ar suņiem Indijā, kas nav dzīvniekiem draudzīgākā valsts, ir visai izaicinoša. «Cilvēki rāda uz mums ar pirkstiem, kliedz un smejas, bet lielākoties mēs saskaramies ar ziņkārību,» stāsta ceļotāji, atzīstot, ka saņēmuši arī daudz atbalsta vārdu no dzīvnieku mīļotājiem un iedrošinājuši cilvēkus ceļot kopā ar saviem mīluļiem.
Love to all this Christmas and wishing everyone lot of fun travels coming year from Marcopolo, Tigress and their hooman parents ( This remains one of my favourite picture from one of the many train travels)
Sunset lovers ❤️
Few years back, we made a conscious decision of not owning a car, now we mostly move as a family by train, hitchhiking or by any local available transport but auto rickshaw remains marcopolo and Tigress favourite way of moving around
Happiness is traveling with your furry family 🐶❤️
Planning weekend full of cuddles, love and an outdoor picnic with these two
Dreaming of beach days
Banjare🐶❤️
Each day is a valentine with these three ❤️🐶