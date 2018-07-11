Absolūtais vairākums – 85% Latvijas iedzīvotāju vecumā no 20 līdz 65 gadiem piekrīt apgalvojumam, ka «Latvijas daba ir unikāla».
Ar šādiem pētījuma «Latvijas daba un tās aizsardzība» rezultātiem pērn klajā nāca Pasaules Dabas fonds (PDF), sadarbojoties ar «Kantar TNS».
Pētījumā noskaidrots, ka pēdējā gada laikā Latvijas dabas aizsardzībā ir iesaistījušies 69% iedzīvotāju vecumā no 20 līdz 65 gadiem. Salīdzinoši visbiežāk iedzīvotāji to darījuši, veicot dabai draudzīgas izvēles (43%) un videi draudzīgi saimniekojot savā vai ģimenes īpašumā/īstenojot videi draudzīgu biznesu (34%).
Pēc Latvijas iedzīvotāju domām, būtu nepieciešams īstenot stingrākus dabas aizsardzības pasākumus. Jo īpaši tos būtu nepieciešams īstenot tādās jomās kā Baltijas jūra un tās piekraste (67%), upes, ezeri un to aizsargjoslas (58%), mežu apsaimniekošana (57%) un īpaši aizsargājamās dabas teritorijas (56%).
Par to, ka latviešiem daba ir tuva, liecina arī neskaitāmie dabas foto, kas ik dienas tiek uzņemti un ievietoti sociālajos tīklos plašākai apskatei un apjūsmošanai. Dažus skaistus kadrus absolūti pēc nejaušības principa publiskai apskatei izvēlējās arī portāls TVNET.
Life is always better at the beach.
Latvia facts. [1/3] I feel like I've managed to stir up a bit of confusion about my country, so I've decided to spend this weekend to clear it up. 3 parts: beaches, flora, climate/weather. Let me know if you have questions! I can easily extend this into a 10 episode series. 😂 So, ep.1 today. Here in Latvia we're used to saying that we live in a small country but that's not entirely true. Statistically, Latvia covers more land than Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium or the Netherlands (no islands or overseas territories included). I've never heard a single Dutchman saying their country is small... Talking about overseas territories - you'll be amazed to meet people in Trinidad and Tobago with Latvian surnames. Just Google "The Couronian colonization of the Americas" to find out more. This is still on the beach topic 😂... I think. Latvia's white sand beaches stretch along the 500 km/310 miles long coastline. It might not seem impressive but it's more than the longest distance measured from the west coast to the land border in the east. Drive for 5 hours maximum and you are in another country. Less if you start from Riga, the capital city. Most beaches are fine white sand beaches. Only some will come with stones (e.g. in Kaltene). The temperature might not be the highest, to put it mildly, but we beat the tropics with this - no stingers, no sharks, no poisonous spiders. We have pine forests full with wild berries in late summer, huge dunes and bluffs 🤣 instead. Anyone off to the beach this weekend?
Vidzemes piekraste. 🗾
Oh hello and bye, see you at the beach this week! 👋 Shamelessly planning on soaking up as much sunshine as possible during this unexpected but long awaited heat wave. Come join us?
Karosta, Liepaja, Latvia
Veczemju Klintis, Latvia
Massive 1800 m long wavebreaker 😊 built end of 19th century and took two years to make 😱 there was also some angry birds too 😰😊 Liepaja, Latvia
Veczemju Klintis, Latvia
Liepājas jūra ❤️🤘📷