Latvia facts. [1/3] I feel like I've managed to stir up a bit of confusion about my country, so I've decided to spend this weekend to clear it up. 3 parts: beaches, flora, climate/weather. Let me know if you have questions! I can easily extend this into a 10 episode series. 😂 So, ep.1 today. Here in Latvia we're used to saying that we live in a small country but that's not entirely true. Statistically, Latvia covers more land than Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium or the Netherlands (no islands or overseas territories included). I've never heard a single Dutchman saying their country is small... Talking about overseas territories - you'll be amazed to meet people in Trinidad and Tobago with Latvian surnames. Just Google "The Couronian colonization of the Americas" to find out more. This is still on the beach topic 😂... I think. Latvia's white sand beaches stretch along the 500 km/310 miles long coastline. It might not seem impressive but it's more than the longest distance measured from the west coast to the land border in the east. Drive for 5 hours maximum and you are in another country. Less if you start from Riga, the capital city. Most beaches are fine white sand beaches. Only some will come with stones (e.g. in Kaltene). The temperature might not be the highest, to put it mildly, but we beat the tropics with this - no stingers, no sharks, no poisonous spiders. We have pine forests full with wild berries in late summer, huge dunes and bluffs 🤣 instead. Anyone off to the beach this weekend? . . #visitlatvia #latvianbeaches #whitesandbeaches #nordicbeaches #lifeisabeach #beachlife #citybeach #visitventspils #amazinglatvia #staldzenesstāvkrasts #windau #newcouronia #tobago #carribean #beachbums #sandybeach #sandytoes #wheretonext #whattodoinlatvia #latviafacts #learneveryday

