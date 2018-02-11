Īsta draudzība: viņa Āfrikā izglāba nobijušos suni un devās raibā ceļojumā

2015. gadā Sāra Ortine Liona no savām mājām Spānijas pilsētā Barselonā devās uz gadu strādāt Zambijā. Tur viņa iepazinās ar Džindžeru, suni, kas kopā ar vēl dažiem dzīvoja šimpanžu rezervātā.
«Jau pašā sākumā man viņa ļoti iepatikās. Es domāju, tas bija tāpēc, ka viņa man atgādināja vienu no manas ģimenes suņiem Barselonā,» stāsta Sāra. Arī Džindžerai nekavējoties iepatikās jaunā sieviete - suns sekoja viņai visur. «Es katru dienu gāju uz dažādiem korpusiem un pavadīju visu dienu, pētot šimpanzes. Viņa man vienkārši nāca līdzi,» stāsta Liona, piebilstot, ka naktīs suns vienmēr ieritinājās viņai blakus.
Lai arī Sārai pēc gada vajadzēja doties atpakaļ uz mājām, abas ar Džindžeru bija ļoti satuvinājušās. Drīz vien viņa tomēr devās atpakaļ uz Zambiju, lai sameklētu suni. Atgriežoties rezervātā, Sāra saprata, ka Džindžeras tur vairs nav. Cilvēki, kuriem viņa jautāja par pazudušo suni, sacīja, ka tādu te nemaz nav, bet viņa izmisīgi turpināja meklēt.
Rezervāta otrā malā Sāra beidzot atrada meklēto un saprata, ka suns ir tik ļoti pārbijies, ka nevēlas viņai pat tuvoties. Džindžeras māsa Flora nebija nekur tuvumā.
«Vēlāk uzzināju, ka uzņēmuma teritorijā bija ielauzies zaglis, kas centies nozagt benzīnu no tur esošajām automašīnām. Flora bija liels, drosmīgs suns, tāpēc viņa centās pasargāt teritoriju un sāka riet. Diemžēl zaglis suni nosita,» stāsta Sāra.
Šoreiz sieviete bija nolēmusi Džindžeru vairs nepamest, tāpēc adoptēja to, un abas devās ceļojumā pa Āfriku. Sāra kopā ar savu jauno mīluli sēdās mašīnā un sāka ceļojumu pa Zambiju, Botsvānu, Zimbabvi un Malāvi.
Because life is beautifully f***en crazy! I am so happy to announce that Puku, a Land Cruiser Prado, will be my home for the next several months, the bed is built; now curtains and other useful accessories are in progress! And the best news ever, Ginger, this beautiful special heart melting African dog is now my baby, my family, my car/bed sharer. SO HAPPY 💛🐕🚌
Sākumā Džindžera bija ļoti bailīga un tramīga, tomēr laika gaitā atkal atguva pārliecību un kļuva par laimīgu, rotaļīgu suni. Džindžera kopā ar saimnieci devās dažādos pārgājienos un pat izmēģināja dažādas ūdens aktivitātes.
Lai arī Liona ir ļoti priecīga, ka var apceļot Āfriku kopā ar savu četrkājaino mīluli, pa ceļam abas saskārās arī ar apgrūtinājumiem. Lielas grūtības ir pasargāt Džindžeru no citiem cilvēkiem.
«Āfrikā 99% cilvēku ienīst suņus. Kad izej uz ielas, cilvēki cenšas viņiem iespert un met ar akmeņiem,» sacīja Liona, kura šobrīd ar Džindžeru devusies atpakaļ uz Barselonu, taču drīzumā Āfrikā plāno izveidot bezpeļņas organizāciju, kas palīdzētu vietējiem suņiem.
Ging and her friend, Simple, at Lake Malawi close to sunset. This time of the day is when all boats and fishermen get ready to be the whole night out (as you can see the boat behind). Simple is a sweet dog who spends almost the entire day at the lake and leave when the sun sets, as the other dogs, to go with her human Malawian family.
6 months today we rescued Ging Mou! 🎉 It is incredible because it seems much more than that. Maybe it is because of the infinite crazy adventures we have had together that could fill one whole life already. We have been traveling and living in a tinny Landcruiser 🚌 through Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Botswana, hiked incredible wild mountains, met kids, visited local schools, seen elephants through our car-home window, listened to wild lions roar while on our walkies in the Zambian bush (I know...crazy), sneaked her through country borders, rescued dogs, paddle boarded for the first time for both of us, seen chimpanzees, been in inhabited islands and, for real, 1000 crazy other more (I don't want to bore you 😂) All these has just been the beginning of our adventure. Crazy news: next week we are flying out to Barcelona (Spain) ✈️😱😍 Ging was a security dog in Zambia scared to death and now she will be an international traveler! CRAZY! I hope she has good flights and doesn't hate me after them 😔 The best part, she will meet all the family and my rescued podenco and greyhound!😍 So excited! And no, this is not the end of the adventures, we are WILD now. Happy 6 months of love Ging Mou! Keep smiling how you do and my heart will keep singing!💛 #nomadwithmydog #gingergoesinternational #wearewild
I really like this photo. You can feel a lot of things: how terribly messy our home is, the beautiful views we have, Ging loving it, me, ... I see freedom in this photo. Distances have now a new concept for us, we decided to drive 40h on terrible roads even crossing borders in less than 5 min saying: "yes that seems a cool idea, I will sneak Ging through the border, easy peasy", when in my life before I would absolutely have said: what the hell?!?! We love being wild and free, although, it is NEVER easy 💛 #nomadwithmydog #homeiswhereyouparkit
🌼🌸🌺 Lost for a week on the Malawian Mountains over 3000m at 0C degrees with nothing more than wild flowers, the stars and 2min noodles. As everyday goes by I need less and less. #malawi #hikingadventures #hiking #nomad #dog #mountain #mulanje #hikingwithdogs #adoptdontshop #travelingafrica #traveling
~ What mum? Are we going on an adventure tomorrow? I am ready to hear all about it... ~ Cutie, we are heading to the biggest mountain of Southern Africa ⛰💛 . . . . . #wanderlust #traveltheworld #love #wildchild #lifeofadventure #neverstopexploring #dogsofinstagram #photooftheday #doglovers #doglife #rescuedog #happydog #instahappy #instadog #liveyouradventure #africa #keepitwild #adventure #mutt #passionpassport #lovinglife #livefolk #malawi #vanlife #betterwithdogs #dogsonadventures #campingwithdogs #wildernessculture #backcountrypaws #adventuredognation