Svētdiena, 11. februāris
Laima Laimdota
Horoskopi
Galerijas
Reklāma
RUS
Tavs pārlūks ir novecojis, lūdzu atjauno to..
Sīkdatnes (cookies) mums sniedz iespēju uzlabot jūsu kā lietotāja ērtibas. Turpinot izmantot mūsu vietni, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu izmantošanai. VAIRĀK >
TAVA BALSS CEĻOJUMI DABAS SKAISTUMS DZĪVNIEKI TŪRISMS VESELĪBA HOROSKOPI ZAĻĀ DZĪVE

Īsta draudzība: viņa Āfrikā izglāba nobijušos suni un devās raibā ceļojumā

TVNET
  • Raksts
  • Video
Foto: Ekrānuzņēmums

2015. gadā Sāra Ortine Liona no savām mājām Spānijas pilsētā Barselonā devās uz gadu strādāt Zambijā. Tur viņa iepazinās ar Džindžeru, suni, kas kopā ar vēl dažiem dzīvoja šimpanžu rezervātā.

«Jau pašā sākumā man viņa ļoti iepatikās. Es domāju, tas bija tāpēc, ka viņa man atgādināja vienu no manas ģimenes suņiem Barselonā,» stāsta Sāra. Arī Džindžerai nekavējoties iepatikās jaunā sieviete - suns sekoja viņai visur. «Es katru dienu gāju uz dažādiem korpusiem un pavadīju visu dienu, pētot šimpanzes. Viņa man vienkārši nāca līdzi,» stāsta Liona, piebilstot, ka naktīs suns vienmēr ieritinājās viņai blakus.

Lai arī Sārai pēc gada vajadzēja doties atpakaļ uz mājām, abas ar Džindžeru bija ļoti satuvinājušās. Drīz vien viņa tomēr devās atpakaļ uz Zambiju, lai sameklētu suni. Atgriežoties rezervātā, Sāra saprata, ka Džindžeras tur vairs nav. Cilvēki, kuriem viņa jautāja par pazudušo suni, sacīja, ka tādu te nemaz nav, bet viņa izmisīgi turpināja meklēt.

Rezervāta otrā malā Sāra beidzot atrada meklēto un saprata, ka suns ir tik ļoti pārbijies, ka nevēlas viņai pat tuvoties. Džindžeras māsa Flora nebija nekur tuvumā.

«Vēlāk uzzināju, ka uzņēmuma teritorijā bija ielauzies zaglis, kas centies nozagt benzīnu no tur esošajām automašīnām. Flora bija liels, drosmīgs suns, tāpēc viņa centās pasargāt teritoriju un sāka riet. Diemžēl zaglis suni nosita,» stāsta Sāra.

Šoreiz sieviete bija nolēmusi Džindžeru vairs nepamest, tāpēc adoptēja to, un abas devās ceļojumā pa Āfriku. Sāra kopā ar savu jauno mīluli sēdās mašīnā un sāka ceļojumu pa Zambiju, Botsvānu, Zimbabvi un Malāvi.

Sākumā Džindžera bija ļoti bailīga un tramīga, tomēr laika gaitā atkal atguva pārliecību un kļuva par laimīgu, rotaļīgu suni. Džindžera kopā ar saimnieci devās dažādos pārgājienos un pat izmēģināja dažādas ūdens aktivitātes.

Lai arī Liona ir ļoti priecīga, ka var apceļot Āfriku kopā ar savu četrkājaino mīluli, pa ceļam abas saskārās arī ar apgrūtinājumiem. Lielas grūtības ir pasargāt Džindžeru no citiem cilvēkiem.

«Āfrikā 99% cilvēku ienīst suņus. Kad izej uz ielas, cilvēki cenšas viņiem iespert un met ar akmeņiem,» sacīja Liona, kura šobrīd ar Džindžeru devusies atpakaļ uz Barselonu, taču drīzumā Āfrikā plāno izveidot bezpeļņas organizāciju, kas palīdzētu vietējiem suņiem.

We made it! Synchronised jump, or almost! 😂😍🐠💦

A post shared by Sara & Gingy Mou (@nomad.dog) on

6 months today we rescued Ging Mou! 🎉 It is incredible because it seems much more than that. Maybe it is because of the infinite crazy adventures we have had together that could fill one whole life already. We have been traveling and living in a tinny Landcruiser 🚌 through Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Botswana, hiked incredible wild mountains, met kids, visited local schools, seen elephants through our car-home window, listened to wild lions roar while on our walkies in the Zambian bush (I know...crazy), sneaked her through country borders, rescued dogs, paddle boarded for the first time for both of us, seen chimpanzees, been in inhabited islands and, for real, 1000 crazy other more (I don't want to bore you 😂) All these has just been the beginning of our adventure. Crazy news: next week we are flying out to Barcelona (Spain) ✈️😱😍 Ging was a security dog in Zambia scared to death and now she will be an international traveler! CRAZY! I hope she has good flights and doesn't hate me after them 😔 The best part, she will meet all the family and my rescued podenco and greyhound!😍 So excited! And no, this is not the end of the adventures, we are WILD now. Happy 6 months of love Ging Mou! Keep smiling how you do and my heart will keep singing!💛 #nomadwithmydog #gingergoesinternational #wearewild

A post shared by Sara & Gingy Mou (@nomad.dog) on

0 Komentāri