Īsta draudzība: viņa Āfrikā izglāba nobijušos suni un devās raibā ceļojumā

Because life is beautifully f***en crazy! I am so happy to announce that Puku, a Land Cruiser Prado, will be my home for the next several months, the bed is built; now curtains and other useful accessories are in progress! And the best news ever, Ginger, this beautiful special heart melting African dog is now my baby, my family, my car/bed sharer. SO HAPPY 💛🐕🚌

A post shared by Sara & Gingy Mou (@nomad.dog) on Apr 22, 2017 at 8:30am PDT