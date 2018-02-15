Īsts varonis: pasargājot saimniekus no lāča, gājis bojā suns

Kāds suns no Ņujorkas štata ASV šobrīd tiek dēvēts par īstu varoni. Pārgājiena laikā, aizsargājot savus saimniekus, kā arī citus cilvēkus un suņus no lāča, viņš guva nopietnus ievainojumus, tāpēc vēlāk devās mūžībā, ziņo «Sky News».
Angļu setera šķirnes suns vārdā Pīts kopā ar saimniekiem un citiem suņiem bija devies pārgājienā. Cenšoties apkārtējos pasargāt no melnā lāča, viņš diemžēl guva nopietnus ievainojumus.
Kāds sociālās vietnes «Twitter» lietotājs pavēstījis, ka viņa draugi zaudējuši savu četrkājaino mīluli. Ieraksts tīmeklī guvis ievērojamu popularitāti un tūkstošiem cilvēku izteikuši līdzjūtību suņa saimniekiem.
«Pīts drosmīgi aizsargāja pārējos, kuriem izdevās sevi pasargāt. Vēlāk Pīts padevās saviem ievainojumiem. Viņš bija suns gados un kļuva par īstu varoni,» raksta «Twitter» lietotājs Bens Vaits.
Below is an account from my husband of yesterdays pack walk. "Today we lost our brave, old man Pete. The dogs surprised a black bear just off the trail while we were hiking this morning. It must not have heard or smelled us with the pouring rain. It felt threatened and turned around. Pete stepped up and held off the bear until I could get the other dogs to safety. Once I was sure they were safe, I went back and scared the bear off, but Pete was gravely injured. I was able to get him back down to the main trail and, thanks to Cathi and Kate, we were able to get him in a car and to the hospital pretty quickly. He held on like a real trooper the whole time, and he was never alone in his pain. The x-rays revealed some pretty bad spinal damage that would mean he could never walk again, if he survived all the surgeries (not a certain thing at his age). We decided it was best to let him go this afternoon. Run free Pete, you no longer have all those aches and pains of old age. You had a great 18 months with us running the days away like you loved." Please light a candle for Pete and remember that fostering and rescuing a dog can sometimes save you. Senior dogs have so much to give. Love you Petey. Save me some cheese for when we see each other again. ❤️💔❤️
Arī Pīta saimnieki izskaidrojuši situāciju. Pamanot melno lāci, viņi ļoti nobijušies, taču Pīts nostājies visiem priekšā un centās dzīvnieku aizkavēt, lai pārējie nokļūtu drošībā. Pārliecinoties, ka pārējie suņi ir drošā vietā, viens no Pīta saimniekiem atgriezās notikuma vietā un pamanīja, ka suns ir ievainots. Saimniekam izdevās tikt vaļā no melnā lāča un nogādāt Pītu veterinārajā klīnikā salīdzinoši ātrā laika posmā. Lai arī suns sākotnēji turējies braši, viņam bija nopietni ievainots mugurkauls.
«Ja Pīts būtu izturējis visas operācijas (viņa vecumā tas nav pilnībā skaidrs), viņš vairs nekad nevarētu staigāt. Mēs nolēmām, ka viņš ir jāatlaiž. Esi brīvs, Pīt,» raksta suņa saimnieki. «Lūdzu, iededziet svecīti par Pītu un atcerieties, ka, izglābjot un audzinot suni no dzīvnieku patversmes, tas kādreiz var izglābt arī jūs.»