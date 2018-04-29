Svētdiena, 29. aprīlis
«Instagram» vietnē atrodamie neparastākie peldbaseini pasaulē

TVNET
Foto: Instagram

Žurnāls «Vogue» apkopojis skaistākos, interesantākos un īpatnējākos peldbaseinus, kas publicēti vietnē Instagram. Ielūkojies arī tu!

Neptune's Pool, Hearst Castle 🏛

A post shared by MASONS OF KENYA (@kanebanner) on

Dreaming... #SlimAarons #ThingsWeLike #Inspiration

A post shared by sandro paris officiel (@sandroparis) on

Barbapapa House🎈

A post shared by Romain Loine🇫🇷 (@romainloine) on

There is pleasure in a life of leisure

A post shared by STORM (@stormswimwear) on

Wishing you a dreamy day like this! #escapetomulia / Regram from @kimijuan

A post shared by The Mulia Bali (@themuliabali) on

Pool Perfection 🏊🏻 (📷: @simon_sava)

A post shared by The Gold List (@thegoldlist) on

