«Instagram» vietnē atrodamie neparastākie peldbaseini pasaulē

GOOD NEWS EVERYONE! The pool is now open 🎉 Come down for an afternoon swim! . . @mym8sphotography . . #bondibeach #bondi #bondiicebergsclub #bondiicebergspool #bondiicebergs #icebergs #icebergsclub #icebergspool #sydney #australia #seeaustralia #bigswell #poolsopen

A post shared by Bondi Icebergs Club (@icebergsclub) on Jan 15, 2018 at 8:18pm PST