Bredlijs Kūpers paliek uzticīgs savai Mercedes-Benz G klasei

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are spotted together for first time since it's been rumoured she's pregnant 💞👪💞 #bradrina #irinashayk #bradleycooper #picoftheday #stroll #cute #babies #supermodel #loveisintheair #love #pregnant #sohappy #babyonboard

A post shared by Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk (@bradrinaforever) on Dec 12, 2016 at 3:15pm PST