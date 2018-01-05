Piektdiena, 5. janvāris
Jūrmalas «Sapņu karietei» Nigērijā ir radinieks

TVNET
  • Raksts
  • Video
Foto: Instagram/thepottv

Pērnā gada pavasarī ne vienu vien rīdzinieku un tuvējās apkaimes iedzīvotāju nesagatavotu pārsteidza par Sapņu karieti pārbūvēts Chrysler PT Cruiser. Stipri līdzīgs auto ir tapis arī Nigērijā.

Par bāzi ņemot oriģinālo Volkswagen Beetle, Nigērijas Benuē štata iedzīvotājs Muhamads Abduls Modibo, ko vietējie pazīst arī kā Modibo Automobili un uzņēmuma Gamji Automobile Nig. Ltd dibinātāju, ir uzbūvējis limuzīnu ar četrām durvīm, kam atbilstoši iecerei ir vizuāli jālīdzinās Rolls-Royce limuzīnam, vēsta interneta vietne www.techdemi.com.

Viens no Modibo mērķiem bija iegūt mašīnu ar daudz agresīvāku izskatu, taču tai pašā laikā saglabāt Beetle stilistiskos aspektus.

Rezultāts ir vabolīte ar četrām durvīm, viegli atpazīstamu jumta aizmugurējās daļas izliekumu, savdabīgu priekšējās daļas noformējumu un iespējām atbilstošu montāžas kvalitāti.

