Jūrmalas «Sapņu karietei» Nigērijā ir radinieks

Nigerian Man Redesigns A Volkswagen Beetle Into A Rolls Royce According to a Nigerian Facebook user Isa Bature, a Nigerian man has just redesigned a Beetle into a Rolls Royce; Volkswagen Beetle with new looks and it’s better than ever. Designed and reconstructed by Muhammad Abdul Modibbo AKA Modibbo Automobile, Founder of Gamji Automobile Nig. Ltd, Zakibiam, Ukum Local government area of Benue State. One of Mr. Modibbo’s goal with the model was to give it a more aggressive appearance while giving it some stylistic aspect of the reminiscent of the Beetle’s designed. New features of the Beetle includes, 4 doors, Double barrel and a well designed interior and exterior. #Respect4Modibbo

A post shared by Abiyamo (@abiyamo) on May 6, 2017 at 8:11am PDT