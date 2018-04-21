Sestdiena, 21. aprīlis
Kas ir kaušanās lietpratēja Konora Makgregora garāžā

Sagatavoja Ingars Tenis/ TVNET
Foto: www.instagram.com/thenotoriousmma

Sitot citiem pa degunu un ļaujot sist arī sev, var diezgan labi nopelnīt. Nu, ja runa ir par boksu un citiem cīņas sporta veidiem, kas tādiem atlētiem kā īram Konoram Makgregoram ir nesuši pārticību un attiecīgi visnotaļ krāšņu autoparku. Kas tajā atrodams, skaties zemāk.

The people of Ireland I love you 🍀❤

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on







The fruits

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on



the Hamilton

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on





Liverpool we run your entire city

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on







A Rolls Royce Dawn, for the Rolls Royce Don! @rollsroycecarsna

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on



Long rangy dangerous motherfucker

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on





Fueling up

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on



Getting charged in the super charge. #courthouse #relaxjudge

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on



The Tank.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on





Driving out the compound these women are animals.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on



The White Knight.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on



