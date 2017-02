Dēmonu apsēstais Dodge Challenger attīstīs 900 ZS

For those #Gearhead #Techies check out the refreshed @uconnect #DurangoSRT #PerformancePages with the #DynoGraph #CoolShit People ! @dodgeofficial #FCADesign #DurangoSRTInterior ** disclaimer - screen and all figures for visualization only **

A photo posted by Ryan Nagode (@nogo05) on Feb 7, 2017 at 4:47pm PST