Back to #womenswork today. This is another look at our sunrise to sunset shoot with @sadiethekittyslayer Such a great day on the water. Thank you @robertluessen @pxl.house @yeahnoproblem @ezramigel #vsco #eastcoastcreatives #acreativevisual #liveauthentic #portraitsmag #vscoportrait #igmasters #portrait_shots #vscodaily #ig_exquisite #portraits #lifestyle #livefolk #welltraveled #travel #lobster #fish #fishing #sea #maine

A photo posted by Chris Crisman (@crismanphoto) on Nov 7, 2016 at 12:01pm PST