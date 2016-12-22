Fotomāksla: sieviete vīriešu darbos - vajadzība vai misija? 4

Fotogrāfs no Kalifornijas Kriss Kismans sācis emocionālu fotoprojektu, kurā iemūžina sievietes īpaši fiziski grūtās profesijās un darbos. Sieviete - vīrieša darbos... Kā tev tas šķiet?

Fotogrāfijās redzam sievietes, kuras strādā kā zvejniece, lopkope cūku fermā, būvlaukumu pārvaldniece, glābēja - ugunsdzēsēja, akmeņlauztuvju strādniece, miesniece u.c. Interesanti, ka visas šīs sievietes šo darbu dara ar baudu un lielu patiku, katrai ir savs stāsts un pieredze, kas laikam arī šīs bildes padara tik dzīvas un emocionālas.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Here's the second image in the #womenswork project. Heather Marold Thomason is the Head Butcher at @kensingtonquarters in Philadelphia. She is also the one that got this whole project started. Just a few years she shifted her career and is now a force in the sustainable food movement. This was such an great time making the image with her. Check out @opgastronomia to learn more about all the cool things she's working on. Thanks to all who helped out on this image. Post production by @yeahnoproblem and @pxl.house #work #farmtotable #makers #eatretreat #phillyfood #philadelphia #create #ig_exquisite #creatives #makework #beautifulpeople #portrait #portraiture #instagram @instagram #eatlocal #butcher @modfarm @philadelphiafoodie @phillyfoodlove @phillyfoodies @heatherelderrepresents

A photo posted by Chris Crisman (@crismanphoto) on

Instagram

Instagram

