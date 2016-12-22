Fotogrāfs no Kalifornijas Kriss Kismans sācis emocionālu fotoprojektu, kurā iemūžina sievietes īpaši fiziski grūtās profesijās un darbos. Sieviete - vīrieša darbos... Kā tev tas šķiet?
Fotogrāfijās redzam sievietes, kuras strādā kā zvejniece, lopkope cūku fermā, būvlaukumu pārvaldniece, glābēja - ugunsdzēsēja, akmeņlauztuvju strādniece, miesniece u.c. Interesanti, ka visas šīs sievietes šo darbu dara ar baudu un lielu patiku, katrai ir savs stāsts un pieredze, kas laikam arī šīs bildes padara tik dzīvas un emocionālas.
Back to #womenswork today. This is another look at our sunrise to sunset shoot with Sadie the lobster fisher. Such a great day on the water.
Still rolling with #womenswork over here. This is Jordan Ainsworth, a mill operator at the Round Mountain Gold Mine. We had a blast making these portraits. Learning how this industry works was an added bonus. The entire space was in constant motion and we were lucky to get a few minutes with Jordan.
The newest installment to the #womenswork series is Beth Beverley, an extremely talented and creative taxidermist from Philadelphia. Check out her work and learn more about her process.
We spent last week in Rockport, Maine with Sadie Samuels. Sadie Samuels spends her days fishing for lobster and is the newest member of my #womenswork project. She was a blast to work with. She had an appendectomy just 2 days ago, so please send her some love.
I recently spent a day with Mira Nakashima. She is an incredible and inspiring designer carrying on the traditions of woodworking set forth by her father George Nakashima. This is our newest installment of the #womenswork project.
Another portrait of Firefighter Mindy Gabriel for #womenswork Thank you to everyone for the kind notes and messages about the image I posted yesterday.
#newwork for #womenswork This is Christina Burris, the brewer and operations manager of St. Benjamin Brewing in Kensington, Philadelphia, PA. We worked on this portrait while they were in a crazy hustle to get the taproom open, which happened just over a week ago. Check them out.
Here's the second image in the #womenswork project. Heather Marold Thomason is the Head Butcher at Kensington Quarters in Philadelphia. She is also the one that got this whole project started. Just a few years she shifted her career and is now a force in the sustainable food movement. This was such an great time making the image with her.
My other look at Nancy Poli of Stryker Farm for #womenswork Thank you for all the kind words on the beginning of this project. I will be sharing the next image from the series on Friday.
The newest installment to the women's work series comes from The Round Mountain Gold Mine. This is Leann Johnson. She drives and operates one of the heavy rock haulers seen here. These machines carry the rock from the mine to the processing mills. It was a great shoot for us and I'm excited to share more images soon.