Torija Spelinga pasaulē laidusi piekto bērnu

Kādreiz populārā seriāla «Beverlihilza 90210» aktrise Torija Spelinga pasaulē laidusi nu jau piekto bērnu.
Aktrise Torija Spelinga un viņas vīrs Dīns Makdermots ar prieku paziņo, ka piedzimis ir zēns.
Torija Spelinga audzina deviņus gadus veco Liamu, astoņus gadus veco Stellu, četrus gadus vecos dvīņus Hetiju un Finu, kā arī septiņpadsmit gadus veco Džeku, kas ir aktrises vīra dēls no iepriekšējās laulības.
We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family! Please join us in welcoming Beau Dean McDermott. pic.twitter.com/xPCK25cBHV— Tori Spelling (@Tori_Spelling) March 3, 2017
My beautiful and dear friend @elizabethmessina has photographed all of my babies in my belly. #5 didn't disappoint. I feel the most comfortable, confident, natural, and beautiful when I am pregnant. The pregnant body is such a gift! Thanks Elizabeth for always capturing my heart and soul... I ❤️you forever. Xoxo #bellypics #bellybump #bellyshoot #babyfive #bumpproud #loveyourbody