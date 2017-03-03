Torija Spelinga pasaulē laidusi piekto bērnu

| Attiecības
Foto: AP/REUTERS/LETA

Kādreiz populārā seriāla «Beverlihilza 90210» aktrise Torija Spelinga pasaulē laidusi nu jau piekto bērnu.

Aktrise Torija Spelinga un viņas vīrs Dīns Makdermots ar prieku paziņo, ka piedzimis ir zēns.

Torija Spelinga audzina deviņus gadus veco Liamu, astoņus gadus veco Stellu, četrus gadus vecos dvīņus Hetiju un Finu, kā arī septiņpadsmit gadus veco Džeku, kas ir aktrises vīra dēls no iepriekšējās laulības.

