Kā tas ir, mīlēties un baudīt dzīvi VW busiņā? 4

| Attiecības
Foto: Instagram

Elīza Kuka (26) un viņas vīrs Domeniks (29) nav parasts pāris, arī aiziet pie viņiem ciemos nav viegli. Kāpēc? Jo viņu mājvieta ir persiku krāsas VW busiņš, kurš atrodas nepārtrauktā kustībā, ceļojot pa Austrāliju.

Stāsts ir ļoti romantisks, jo šis 72. gada busiņš viņu īpašumā nonāca ar saimnieka ceļavārdiem - tikai dāvājiet šim auto īstus piedzīvojumus un atmiņas, jo tas ir pieredzējis tik daudz... Pāris nosolījās to ievērot un savu ceļojumu pa Austrāliju atklāt arī citiem - savā Instagram kontā.

Pāris atzīst, ka ceļošana un dzīvošana busiņā abus ir ļoti satuvinājusi un arī vairākas krīzes attiecībās ir tikušas pārvarētas.

Radoši domājošajam pārim ir savs bizness, vinotēka «Down The Rabbit Hole».

Instagram

Instagram

An ordinary day becomes a holiday when you're with Scout ☺ Linen love @yoli_and_otis 🐚

A post shared by Elise Cook ◈ AUSTRALIA (@elisecook) on

Instagram

Intagram

Forever making me smile & always making me laugh. Better than Mr Bean. 💙 @domenicpalumbo

A post shared by Elise Cook ◈ AUSTRALIA (@elisecook) on

Instagram

The best air freshener 💜 Driving through fields and fields ☺️ Happy days.

A post shared by Elise Cook ◈ AUSTRALIA (@elisecook) on

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Sunday afternoon 💭 💦 #vanlife @danielwellington

A post shared by Elise Cook ◈ AUSTRALIA (@elisecook) on

Instagram

I had a dream that I woke beneath an orange sky ✨

A post shared by Elise Cook ◈ AUSTRALIA (@elisecook) on

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Curled up in the back of Scout with a cuppa and a book. Not moving. ☺️💭📖 fav headband by @thelosttribe_

A post shared by Elise Cook ◈ AUSTRALIA (@elisecook) on

Instagram

Instagram

Morning mist 🍃 ❄️ #vanlife #letssleepin #vanlifediaries

A post shared by Elise Cook ◈ AUSTRALIA (@elisecook) on

Instagram

Long sleep in, morning swim, and cuppas in bed 👌🏼 #vanlife #coffeetime

A post shared by Elise Cook ◈ AUSTRALIA (@elisecook) on

Instagram

Moving in 🏕🚌✨ #2017 Living on the beach eating fish everyday 🙌🏼

A post shared by Elise Cook ◈ AUSTRALIA (@elisecook) on

Instagram

