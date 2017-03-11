Elīza Kuka (26) un viņas vīrs Domeniks (29) nav parasts pāris, arī aiziet pie viņiem ciemos nav viegli. Kāpēc? Jo viņu mājvieta ir persiku krāsas VW busiņš, kurš atrodas nepārtrauktā kustībā, ceļojot pa Austrāliju.
Stāsts ir ļoti romantisks, jo šis 72. gada busiņš viņu īpašumā nonāca ar saimnieka ceļavārdiem - tikai dāvājiet šim auto īstus piedzīvojumus un atmiņas, jo tas ir pieredzējis tik daudz... Pāris nosolījās to ievērot un savu ceļojumu pa Austrāliju atklāt arī citiem - savā Instagram kontā.
Pāris atzīst, ka ceļošana un dzīvošana busiņā abus ir ļoti satuvinājusi un arī vairākas krīzes attiecībās ir tikušas pārvarētas.
Radoši domājošajam pārim ir savs bizness, vinotēka «Down The Rabbit Hole».
When I was a kid, on a family holiday, I remember driving down a long dirt road and going through a gate that said "private property, no entry", and then spending a day on an idyllic little bay that was totally empty. With an island full of penguins. I thought it was the best ☺ To celebrate our anniversary we found it and spent three nights camping on that bay ✨ the road was way longer and way bumpier than I remembered (probably because we were worried Scout might fall apart) but it was absolute bliss 🙌🏼✨💭💦
Intagram
I am so excited to be part of this!👏🏼 Looking for people to participate in a book exchange. You can be anywhere in the world. The further we get the better. 🌏 All you have to do is buy your favourite book and send it to a stranger (you'll get their details through Private Message). You will receive a heap of books back (for your personal collection - whoop!) to keep - they'll be favourite novels from strangers around the world, which is pretty cool. 📚 If you are interested in taking part, and you are 100% keen, just comment below "I'm in" and I will send you all the details! 😊📚 If you don't read but know someone who loves a good book - tag them below! ✨📚🌏✨
Camping on a hill in torrential rain, kinda worried we'll slide down the grassy slope in the middle of the night. 😁 But we're cosy, happy and drunk on wine & love - drinking the FIRST bottle of our new DTRH wine with my beautiful pal @alexkellym ❤️❤️ Also - we forgot matches and couldn't cook our dinner so these lucky blocks of cheese were our saving grace. 🙌🏼