Musulmanietes - cīkstones!

Sievietes ir stipras un var vēl vairāk kā mums dažreiz izskatās. Arī šīs sievietes, kuras, iespējams, par spīti savai audzināšanai un ticības ierobežojumiem, tomēr piepilda savu sapni un stājas publiski cīņas ringos!
Sati Rukiye D. @s.rukio_tkd_kyokushin of Germany prepares for kyokushin competition in Istanbul next month. Best of luck sister! She is one of the best kyokushin karate fighters in Europe! #kyokushin #kyokushinkarate #shinkyokushin #kyokushinkai #muslimfighter #muslimfemalefighter #karate #hijabikarate #hijabifighter #sportyhijabi #germany #europekyokushin #germanfighter #kopftuch #hijab
Fereshteh M. @fereshteh_arts trains in BJJ in Dubai, UAE and is working her way to eventually competing inshallah. She has progressed very quickly in training and we can't wait to hear back from her about her first tournament experience! #bjj #womenbjj #jiujitsu #brazilianjiujitsu #grappling #gi #muslimgrappler #muslimfemalegrappler #girlswhoroll #muslimfighter #muslimfemalefighter #muslimbjj #hijabigrappler #hijabibjj
Photo taken by @the.atlas.of.beauty of Dania N. @dania.nat of Jordan, a kickboxer and self-defense instructor. She teaches women to defend themselves at @shefighter ... awesome initiative Dania!! #shefighter #muslimfighter #muslimfemalefighter #kickboxing #womenkickboxing #selfdefense #hijabifighter #hijabikickboxing
Instagramn
instagram,