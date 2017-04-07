Musulmanietes - cīkstones!

| Attiecības
Sievietes ir stipras un var vēl vairāk kā mums dažreiz izskatās. Arī šīs sievietes, kuras, iespējams, par spīti savai audzināšanai un ticības ierobežojumiem, tomēr piepilda savu sapni un stājas publiski cīņas ringos!

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Kubra @kubra.dagli, Turkish taekwondo fighter. #muslimfighter #muslimfemalefighter #tkd #taekwondo #hijabifighter #hijabitkd #femalefighter

A post shared by Muslim Female Fighters (@muslimfemalefighters) on

Instagram

Instagramn

Instagram

Instagram

instagram,

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

