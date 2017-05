Jauna šefpavāru mode - cepam kūkas puspliki!

Last night I filmed my Topless Baker supper club with @channel4 I cooked for 11 hours straight with some serious help from my bro @twhurrell We cooked an American themed menu for 20 guests starting with deep fried ravioli (stuffed with smoked mozzarella & ricotta), pulled pork burgers in a brioche bun and finished with salted caramel popcorn brownies. As soon as it comes out I will let you guys know and hopefully get some video clips up!

A post shared by Topless Baker (@toplessbaker) on Oct 6, 2015 at 10:01am PDT