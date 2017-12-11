Nosaukta 2018. gada krāsa!

Katru gadu dizaina pasaules eksperti no «Panteone» lemj par gada krāsu. Šogad modes, interjēra, dizaina un skaistuma gada krāsa ir koša un enerģijas pilna: iepazīsties, «ultravioletā!»
Kā izsakās Panteone vice prezidente Laura Presmana, ultravioletā krāsa ir ļoti optimistiska, seksīga un spēcīga krāsa, tomēr tā rada asociācijas arī ar kaut ko mistisku un garīgu.
Vēsturiski šī krāsa piedienēta karaliskajām aprindām un garīgajiem līderiem.
Atgādinām, ka par 2017. gada krāsām nosauktas tika divas krāsas: kvarca rozā un maigi zili lillā!
JUŻ JEST! OTO KOLOR ROKU 2017 WG PANTONE ... Ultra Violet! A dokładniej - PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet. Wg instytutu - odcień ten kojarzy się z kosmosem, czyli czymś bardzo intryguącym. Kolor nocnego nieba symbolizuje świat, który znajduje się poza tym, który znamy.
