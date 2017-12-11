RUS
Tavs pārlūks ir novecojis, lūdzu atjauno to..
Sīkdatnes (cookies) mums sniedz iespēju uzlabot jūsu kā lietotāja ērtibas. Turpinot izmantot mūsu vietni, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu izmantošanai. VAIRĀK >
Attiecības Sekss Skaistums un veselība Egoiste iesaka Mode Personība Māja

Nosaukta 2018. gada krāsa!

Egoiste
Foto: AFP/AP/EPA/Reuters/Scanpix

Katru gadu dizaina pasaules eksperti no «Panteone» lemj par gada krāsu. Šogad modes, interjēra, dizaina un skaistuma gada krāsa ir koša un enerģijas pilna: iepazīsties, «ultravioletā!»

Kā izsakās Panteone vice prezidente Laura Presmana, ultravioletā krāsa ir ļoti optimistiska, seksīga un spēcīga krāsa, tomēr tā rada asociācijas arī ar kaut ko mistisku un garīgu.

Vēsturiski šī krāsa piedienēta karaliskajām aprindām un garīgajiem līderiem.

Atgādinām, ka par 2017. gada krāsām nosauktas tika divas krāsas: kvarca rozā un maigi zili lillā!

0 Komentāri