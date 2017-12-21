Ceturtdiena, 21. decembris
Celulīts, strijas jeb drosmīga «Missguided» jaunās kolekcijas fotosesija

Egoiste
Foto: instagram

«Missguided» ir pazīstams sieviešu apģērbu un aksesuāru zīmols, kas īpaši populārs ir interneta vidē. Tagad šis amerikāņu zīmols asociēsies arī ar savu drosmīgo jaunās kolekcijas prezentēšanu. Kolekcijas nosaukums «»Make Your Mark«»!

Ar šo fotosesiju, «Missguided» pievienojas zīmoliem Aerie un ASOS, kuri oficiāli vairs savās fotosesijās nepielieto fotošopu uz modeles nepilnību slēpšanu. Ko tu par to domā?

