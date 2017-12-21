Celulīts, strijas jeb drosmīga «Missguided» jaunās kolekcijas fotosesija

«Missguided» ir pazīstams sieviešu apģērbu un aksesuāru zīmols, kas īpaši populārs ir interneta vidē. Tagad šis amerikāņu zīmols asociēsies arī ar savu drosmīgo jaunās kolekcijas prezentēšanu. Kolekcijas nosaukums «»Make Your Mark«»!
Ar šo fotosesiju, «Missguided» pievienojas zīmoliem Aerie un ASOS, kuri oficiāli vairs savās fotosesijās nepielieto fotošopu uz modeles nepilnību slēpšanu. Ko tu par to domā?
"Female empowerment is being able to look at another queen and see all the positive attributes they have." Meet @africanbritishcurvemodel, the curve model who is all about the good vibes. Tinar is so confident in her own skin and is on a mission to ensure that other women love their bodies as much as she does! 💖✨🌈💜🔥⚡️ #MAKEYOURMARK #KEEPONBEINGYOU #babesofmissguided
✨ UPDATE: CONGRATS @sana_16, YOU'VE WON THE GIVEAWAY ✨ DAY 7 of 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS GIVEAWAYS ✨ Gift yourself some fancy pants for Christmas, bc it's what's underneath that counts 😜 If you want a chance to win a bunch of new lingerie, here's how: ⭐️ "Like" this post ⭐️ Follow @missguided ⭐️ Tag 3 of your best babes! (Competition ends 6.30pm on 14 Dec 2017. Winner announced here tomorrow. 16+ babes must consent. Full T&C's: missguided.co.uk/promotions-terms)