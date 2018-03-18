Svētdiena, 18. marts
Adelīna Ilona
Lopesa apburošā fotosesijā lidinās virs debeskrāpjiem

Egoiste
Foto: Instagram

Popa princese Dženifera Lopesa piedalījusies elpu aizraujošā fotosesijā žurnālam «Harper`s Bazaar». Daiļā dziedātāja, tērpta ekskluzīvos apģērbos un ar dārgām rotaslietām, foto rada ilūziju par cirka mākslinieci virs debesskrāpjiem. Ļoti skaisti!

@JLO for @harpersbazaarus #JLo #jenniferlopez

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@bbjlo) on

