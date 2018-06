Slavenības rada personificētas džinsu jakas

Kad meita grib ğērbties kā mamma 😊 un tiek izkrāsota jaka "kā mammai" #miniMe She decorated her jeens jacket, because I did that with mine 😎 #mothersdaughters #love #coppycat

A post shared by Legante Dagmāra (@dadalove) on Jun 12, 2018 at 1:26am PDT