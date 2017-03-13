Ar «kaķacs sindromu» sirgstoša modele pozē «V Magazine»

Modele ar iedzimtu kolomobu jeb kaķa acs sindromu tapusi par vāka modeli populārajam izdevumam «V Magazine». Viņu bildējis slavenais modes fotogrāfs Niks Naits.
Keitina Stikela jau piedzima ar šo hromosomu disbalansu, no kuras radās t.s. «kaķu acs sindroms». Šī tā saucamā «plaisa» acs zīlītes (visbiežāk) apakšā var būt gan liela, gan maza arī tās platums var būt dažāds. Tādi no attāluma cilvēka skatiens raisa asociācijas ar kaķa acs skatienu.
Pazīstamais modes fotogrāfs Niks Naits pamanīja meiteni sociālajā vietnē Instagram, kurā viņai jau seko 9000 sekotāju.
Fotogrāfs šo fotosesiju radījis, iedvesmojoties no mākslinieka Gustava Klimta.
