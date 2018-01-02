Otrdiena, 2. janvāris
Indulis Iva Ivis Ivo
Slavenības mirdz: mode un grims Jaunā gada ballītē

Egoiste
Foto: instagram

Aplūkojam, cik smuki saposušās bija pasaules slavenības, sagaidot 2018. gadu!

Happy Holidays

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Happy New Year!!! #2018

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Ready!!!🎉🎉🎉🎉

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

#happy2018 #feliz2018

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

Happy New Year!

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

❤️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

