Viņa rada intīmi drosmīgu mākslu no sievietes matiem un ... ķermeņa apmatojuma

❤ Happy to share my artwork I've made for @lindexofficial as part of the collection ART MEETS FASHION. In a unique collaboration with eight young artists, Lindex presents “Art Meets Fashion” — an inspirational and expressive fashion collection that merges two different art forms. The collection is based on contemporary art created by eight young artists on behalf of Lindex. Using their individual tools and methods of expression, each artist created one original artwork on the theme of celebrating women. Inspired by this unique artwork, the Lindex design team interpreted the pieces and used them as an interesting starting point from which to launch their design process. Read more: http://about.lindex.com/en/lindex-works-with-young-artists-to-create-artistic-fashion/ Thank you @lindexofficial & @loveyoungart. #artsmeetsfashion #lindex #nayabikram #art #design #fasion #accesorios #earrings

A post shared by Nayab Noor Ikram (@nayabikram) on Feb 7, 2018 at 5:11am PST