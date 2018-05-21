Pirmdiena, 21. maijs
Akvelīna Ernestīne Ingmārs
Kensingtonas pils publicē oficiālās karaliskās kāzu fotogrāfijas

Sagatavoja Gerda Pulkstene/ Egoiste
  • Raksts
  • Foto
Foto: Reuters

Šīs trīs fotogrāfijas ir mirkļi ar kuriem oficiāli dalījušies Saseksas pāris Twitterī. Šīs bildes ir no karaliskās ģimenes privātā arhīva, tāpēc uzskatāmas par ļoti īpašām. Fotogrāfiju autors - Aleksandrs Lubomirskis.

Fotogrāfijas Saseksas hercogu pāris publicējuši ar vienu vienīgu ziņu: Mēs esam tik laimīgi!". Bildēs redzams ir abu foto uz kāpnēm, klasiski - karaliskās ģimenes portrets un līgas foto ar ziedu meitenēm un avīžpuikām.



