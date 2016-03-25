Par tīmekļa hitu kļuvis suns, kurš vēlas visus samīļot

Maigie, atsaucīgie zelta retrīveri godam ir pelnījuši ģimenes draugu slavu - šie suņi mīl cilvēkus, un to apliecina arī kāds jauks retrīvers, kurš dzīvo Manhetenā, ASV.
Šīs piecus gadus vecās suņu meitenes vārds ir Lubija, un viņas un saimnieka Sezara Fernandesa-Čavesa (Cesar Fernandez-Chavez) ikdienas pastaigas parasti izvēršas garā Sezara un svešu cilvēku samīļošanas maratonā.
«Es viņu netrenēju apskaut cilvēkus,» skaidro saimnieks. «Tāda ir viņas personība, raksturs. Es vienkārši viņai ļauju izpausties.»
Kad Lubija arvien biežāk uz ielas sāka samīļot svešiniekus, viņas «Instagram» profils kļuva arvien populārāks. Šobrīd Lubijai seko teju 100 000 cilvēku.
Šā zelta retrīvera dedzīgums un modrība ir skaidri jaušami suņu dāmas sejas izteiksmē. Lubijas dabiski draudzīgā personība izpaužas arī viņas «smaidā» – šo iezīmi šai šķirnei piešķir tumšā pigmentācija pie lūpām.
Aplūko dažas no bildēm!
