Tāds ir rezultāts, ja sieviete neskujas veselu gadu

 

Foto: @i_am_morgie

Šī daiļā fitnesa modele Morgana Mikenasa (Morgan Mikenas) noteikti ir ietaupījusi prāvu žūksni, nepērkot skūšanās piederumus. Arī brīva laika šai sievietei tagad ir vairāk. Kāpēc? Lai popularizētu dabisku skaistumu, šī modele veselu gadu nav skuvusi nedz paduses, nedz rokas un kājas.

Ar iegūtajiem rezultātiem modele dalījusies savā «Instagram».

«Es nemēģinu visu cilvēci atturēt no padušu skūšanas,» viņa skaidro pašas uzfilmētajā video. «Es tikai vēlos iedvesmot citus darīt to, kas ir dabisks, kas liek justies savā ādā.»

"There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty."~Steve Maraboli 🌸✨ Not just woman, but everyone! Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your "flaws" because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others. ✨💝🤘🏼I also just posted a new YouTube video on why I don't shave my body hair and how it helped me(link in bio)☺ #bodypositive #spreadlove #behappy #namaste #hairywomen #healing #healthylifestyle #selfcare #loveyourself #beyourself #bethechange #divine #inspireothers #inspirationalquotes #positivity #goodvibesonly #lifeisbeautiful #hairy #gratitude #weareone #higherconsciousness #freespirit #empowerment #smile #feelgood

You don't realize how far you've come until you look back at where it all started. The picture on the left was 2 years ago before I started getting into bodybuilding.. I was unhappy with many aspects of my life, mentally and physically.. I decided it was time for change... and never looked back. The picture on the right is me currently.. the same bikini, but happier/healthier/hairier me:) I am a completely new person inside and out, and I could not be more proud of myself.☺😌 Gaining muscle takes time, discipline, dedication, patience, and most of all consistency. Your are not going to see instant results and it's not going to happen overnight.. It is a long process.. BUT if you keep with it you can achieve anything you set your mind to!💗😎#fitness #fitnessjourney #namaste #spreadlove #change #abs #dedication #challenge #healthylifestyle #healthy #happy #consistency #bodypositive #goals #positivity #inspiration #bethechange #calisthenics #hairywomen #fitnessmotivation #getfit #loveyourself #transformation #bodybuilding #inspireothers #dreambig #fuzzy #bodyhairdontcare

Morgana Mikenasa apgalvo, ka viņas draugam netraucē apmatojums un viņš uzskata, ka sieviete ir skaista gan ar, gan bez spalvām.

Rakstu grupas

 