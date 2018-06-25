Pirmdiena, 25. jūnijā Vārda dienas: Maiga Milija
Par interneta hitu kļūst konts, kurš publisko retus slavenību foto
Šodien, 14:20
0
Foto: Instagram

Sociālā tīkla «Instagram» konts ar nosaukumu «Velvetcoke» ir iemantojis milzīgu auditorijas uzmanību un neticami īsā laika posmā ieguvis 400 000 sekotāju, publicējot reti sastopamas slavenību jaunības dienu fotogrāfijas.

Lai gan internets ir pārpildīts ar slavenību fotogrāfiju dažādību, konkrētais «Instagram» konts ir unikāls ar reto fotogrāfiju izvēli. Kontā tiek publicēti foto no dažādiem laika posmiem, taču vairākums kadru piedāvā ieskatu slavenību 90. gadu dzīvē.

Sākot ar jau pirms vairākiem gadiem izjukušiem pāriem (piemēram, aktieru savienība Breds Pits un Dženifera Anistone), līdz TV dīvu atpūtai bikini, profils ļauj ielūkoties retos un privātos slavenību kadros.



Teenaged Matthew McConaughey

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on





Meryl Streep on the subway taken by Ted Thai in 1981.

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on







Madonna by Steven Meisel for Vogue Italia, 1991.

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on



Long hair or no hair?

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on



Keanu Reeves photographed by Annie Leibovitz for Vanity Fair August 1995

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on



Leonardo DiCaprio photographed by Vladimír Zábranský, 1994.

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on



Britney Spears having fun in DisneyWorld.

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on










Julia Roberts attending the 1993 NATO/ShoWest Convention on March 8, 1993.

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on

Slavenības
Instagram
Lasīt vairāk
