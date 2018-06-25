Sociālā tīkla «Instagram» konts ar nosaukumu «Velvetcoke» ir iemantojis milzīgu auditorijas uzmanību un neticami īsā laika posmā ieguvis 400 000 sekotāju, publicējot reti sastopamas slavenību jaunības dienu fotogrāfijas.
Lai gan internets ir pārpildīts ar slavenību fotogrāfiju dažādību, konkrētais «Instagram» konts ir unikāls ar reto fotogrāfiju izvēli. Kontā tiek publicēti foto no dažādiem laika posmiem, taču vairākums kadru piedāvā ieskatu slavenību 90. gadu dzīvē.
Sākot ar jau pirms vairākiem gadiem izjukušiem pāriem (piemēram, aktieru savienība Breds Pits un Dženifera Anistone), līdz TV dīvu atpūtai bikini, profils ļauj ielūkoties retos un privātos slavenību kadros.
When Lady Diana took her children to Disneyland, she made them wait in line like everybody else. This wasn’t the only time she wanted them to live a regular life; Diana took the boys to get hamburgers at McDonald's, rode the tube and the bus, and let them wear jeans and baseball caps. "She very much wanted to get us to see the rawness of real life. And I can't thank her enough for that, 'cause reality bites in a big way, and it was one of the biggest lessons I learned is, just how lucky and privileged so many of us are — particularly myself." William told ABC.