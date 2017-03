Nākamreiz varbūt vispār labāk neko neuzvilkt?

Sundy Carter rocks Nicki Minaj's bare-dress look and people are talking. What is being said, though, is another thing. (State for yourself). She wore the attire during a live taping of BasketBall Wive's Los Angeles #BBWLA season six in Culvers Hotel, Los Angeles. It was a "Fifty Shades of Grey" theme for a party scene so the reality star chose this look. These blog sites are shady as they've been saying she wore it to the "BBWLA season six premiere 😂". We craw true news 🙌. Sundy who is the ex-girlfriend of basketballer, Larry Hughes, has been on the show since 2012. Her butt was bare too, yup, you can see her ass-crack.😭 (We'll post it if you want) #crawfishnews #fiftyshadesdarker #BBWLA #sundycarter cc @sundycarter_ @nickiminaj

