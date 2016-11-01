Foto: Kā dzīvo pasaulē seksīgākais vīrietis

 

Izdevums «People» nosauca amerikāņu aktieri Dveinu Džonsonu (Dwayne Johnson) par šī gada seksīgāko vīrieti pasaulē. Viņš uzskata, ka, iespējams, seksīgākais viņā ir humora izjūta, tomēr norāda, ka «seksīgs» nav nekas tāds, par ko jācenšas kļūt. Seksīgums notiek dabiski, kad jūties komfortabli pats ar sevi. Dveins Džonsons ikdienā ļoti daudz strādā ne tikai kino industrijā, bet arī sporta zālē. Lūk, kā pasaulē seksīgākais vīrietis pavada ikdienu!

Had the honor of meeting one of my football heroes - the legendary Ronnie Lott. When I started playing ball as a teen, Ronnie, Howie Long and Lawrence Taylor were my three heroes. Intensity, toughness & greatness. Ronnie's book was the first book I ever read as a teen and man did his words inspire me. Hell, I was ready to be crazy and cut my finger off too just like he did, to achieve greatness. Well I'd to think I would've anyway. Maybe not. I like having all my fingers 😉. It was a real honor to tell him face to face how much he and his career had inspired me. The idea that regardless of where you come from or what hard times you've faced, you can achieve anything. And that success ain't ever free.. it requires the one we always control - our effort. Thank you brother to you and your lovely wife, Karen for surprising me on our #Ballers set. Meant a lot to me. Your 25+ year marriage is inspiring and a shining example of how it can still be done. Thank you my amazing Team Rock member @mercglow for setting this whole thing up. You're the best! #OnSet #Ballers #MeetingAHero #42 #Lott Btw, I'm holding the HALL OF FAME helmet that Ronnie AND Jerry Rice signed to me as a gift. This half ass smile I'm wearing is because I'm trying to contain my teenage like excitement😂.

Usually models are very shy around me (they think Im dangerous and I bite - which I am and I do, so stay away😂). Kamerra here was the exception. She introduced herself w/ a handshake and in between takes she asked VERY smart questions about the entertainment business and soaked in the insight I shared. We shot this huge #ballers scene all night long til 5am and then by 10am she was shooting her big Target commercial she just booked. Team no sleep. Great working w/ you Kamerra, keep grinding and asking the smart questions. See ya at the top one day! 👊🏾 #Repost @facesofkamerra ・・・ It was my pleasure to work with this beautiful soul on set being by your side on set was amazing DJ @therock . Thanks for all the advice you gave me I'm definitely going to take it and run with it. And most importantly thanks for saving my dress from the sprite spill at the table 🙌🏾😂 make sure you tune into BALLERS on HBO🎥

Mornin' raise of the 'brow from my new (yet still dirty) West Coast Iron Paradise. We're doin' that 4am anchor thing again to close out the week strong. Shooting one big final additional scene for Hobbs and FAST & FURIOUS today. Bad ass Hobbs scene, so it'll be fun. I'll wrap that out this afternoon then switch gears, energy, tempo and definitely wardrobe;), to shoot BALLERS tonight. It's kinda crazy but in order for me to operate at a highly efficient/effective level, I need that 4am wake up to train like an beast. It's one of my anchors. Even at this "what the f*ck are you thinking at this stupid hour of 4am". Buuuuut remember it's the fun crazy ones that dent the universe. Find your anchor. Get crazy. Dent it. #4am #WestCoastIronParadise #DentingInProgress

Lucky dude that it's been an extremely busy year with multiple projects, in multiple areas - that's an official wrap of the very last piece of big business on my plate for 2016. Excellent three day shoot with FORD MOTOR COMPANY. Thank you Detroit for the luv and most all THANK YOU to all the hard workin' @Ford employees I had the opportunity to shake hands with from the truck plants to the service bays. As you now know, my partnership with your company isn't about vehicles, it's about the people who make them and the service people who keep them on the road. Thank you for all the luv. Proud to rep Ford's hard workin' blue collar. Wheels up. All my girls are waiting.. daddy's coming home. #OfficialWrap #2016Biz #Grateful4TheGrind

