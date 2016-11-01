Foto: Kā dzīvo pasaulē seksīgākais vīrietis

Had the honor of meeting one of my football heroes - the legendary Ronnie Lott. When I started playing ball as a teen, Ronnie, Howie Long and Lawrence Taylor were my three heroes. Intensity, toughness & greatness. Ronnie's book was the first book I ever read as a teen and man did his words inspire me. Hell, I was ready to be crazy and cut my finger off too just like he did, to achieve greatness. Well I'd to think I would've anyway. Maybe not. I like having all my fingers 😉. It was a real honor to tell him face to face how much he and his career had inspired me. The idea that regardless of where you come from or what hard times you've faced, you can achieve anything. And that success ain't ever free.. it requires the one we always control - our effort. Thank you brother to you and your lovely wife, Karen for surprising me on our #Ballers set. Meant a lot to me. Your 25+ year marriage is inspiring and a shining example of how it can still be done. Thank you my amazing Team Rock member @mercglow for setting this whole thing up. You're the best! #OnSet #Ballers #MeetingAHero #42 #Lott Btw, I'm holding the HALL OF FAME helmet that Ronnie AND Jerry Rice signed to me as a gift. This half ass smile I'm wearing is because I'm trying to contain my teenage like excitement😂.

