Foto: Kā dzīvo pasaulē seksīgākais vīrietis

Izdevums «People» nosauca amerikāņu aktieri Dveinu Džonsonu (Dwayne Johnson) par šī gada seksīgāko vīrieti pasaulē. Viņš uzskata, ka, iespējams, seksīgākais viņā ir humora izjūta, tomēr norāda, ka «seksīgs» nav nekas tāds, par ko jācenšas kļūt. Seksīgums notiek dabiski, kad jūties komfortabli pats ar sevi. Dveins Džonsons ikdienā ļoti daudz strādā ne tikai kino industrijā, bet arī sporta zālē. Lūk, kā pasaulē seksīgākais vīrietis pavada ikdienu!
- «People» nosauc šā brīža seksīgāko vīrieti 2016. g. 16. novembris
Had the honor of meeting one of my football heroes - the legendary Ronnie Lott. When I started playing ball as a teen, Ronnie, Howie Long and Lawrence Taylor were my three heroes. Intensity, toughness & greatness. Ronnie's book was the first book I ever read as a teen and man did his words inspire me. Hell, I was ready to be crazy and cut my finger off too just like he did, to achieve greatness. Well I'd to think I would've anyway. Maybe not. I like having all my fingers 😉. It was a real honor to tell him face to face how much he and his career had inspired me. The idea that regardless of where you come from or what hard times you've faced, you can achieve anything. And that success ain't ever free.. it requires the one we always control - our effort. Thank you brother to you and your lovely wife, Karen for surprising me on our #Ballers set. Meant a lot to me. Your 25+ year marriage is inspiring and a shining example of how it can still be done. Thank you my amazing Team Rock member @mercglow for setting this whole thing up. You're the best! #OnSet #Ballers #MeetingAHero #42 #Lott Btw, I'm holding the HALL OF FAME helmet that Ronnie AND Jerry Rice signed to me as a gift. This half ass smile I'm wearing is because I'm trying to contain my teenage like excitement😂.
Usually models are very shy around me (they think Im dangerous and I bite - which I am and I do, so stay away😂). Kamerra here was the exception. She introduced herself w/ a handshake and in between takes she asked VERY smart questions about the entertainment business and soaked in the insight I shared. We shot this huge #ballers scene all night long til 5am and then by 10am she was shooting her big Target commercial she just booked. Team no sleep. Great working w/ you Kamerra, keep grinding and asking the smart questions. See ya at the top one day! 👊🏾 #Repost @facesofkamerra ・・・ It was my pleasure to work with this beautiful soul on set being by your side on set was amazing DJ @therock . Thanks for all the advice you gave me I'm definitely going to take it and run with it. And most importantly thanks for saving my dress from the sprite spill at the table 🙌🏾😂 make sure you tune into BALLERS on HBO🎥
Mornin' raise of the 'brow from my new (yet still dirty) West Coast Iron Paradise. We're doin' that 4am anchor thing again to close out the week strong. Shooting one big final additional scene for Hobbs and FAST & FURIOUS today. Bad ass Hobbs scene, so it'll be fun. I'll wrap that out this afternoon then switch gears, energy, tempo and definitely wardrobe;), to shoot BALLERS tonight. It's kinda crazy but in order for me to operate at a highly efficient/effective level, I need that 4am wake up to train like an beast. It's one of my anchors. Even at this "what the f*ck are you thinking at this stupid hour of 4am". Buuuuut remember it's the fun crazy ones that dent the universe. Find your anchor. Get crazy. Dent it. #4am #WestCoastIronParadise #DentingInProgress
We're doing that manly thing again today that involves focus, sweat, intensity, well timed artistic cussing and callouses. Middle finger salute of gratitude to my boy @gunnarfitness for bringing in my 145lb & 150lb dumbbells for me to throw around... also, affectionately known as my Kevin Harts. #HumbleHungry #HardestWorkersInTheRoom 🦍⚓️
Yeah so this cheat meal went down at 11:45pm last night. 8 slices of sour dough French toast topped with loads of apple pie. Sat on the couch like the big, brown, bald, tattooed glutinous version of Jabba The Hutt and watched the Force Awakens again. It was my Christmas gift to myself and I want everyone out there to remember one of our golden rules during the holidays, "Don't cheat yourself, treat yourself". #TheForceIsStrong #SoIsMyPieGame #DwantaClaus🎅🏾
Lucky dude that it's been an extremely busy year with multiple projects, in multiple areas - that's an official wrap of the very last piece of big business on my plate for 2016. Excellent three day shoot with FORD MOTOR COMPANY. Thank you Detroit for the luv and most all THANK YOU to all the hard workin' @Ford employees I had the opportunity to shake hands with from the truck plants to the service bays. As you now know, my partnership with your company isn't about vehicles, it's about the people who make them and the service people who keep them on the road. Thank you for all the luv. Proud to rep Ford's hard workin' blue collar. Wheels up. All my girls are waiting.. daddy's coming home. #OfficialWrap #2016Biz #Grateful4TheGrind
Apparently my 260lbs is too much for the actual vines in the Hawaiian jungles to hold me without breaking and me falling hundreds of feet. So for safety purposes, I'm forced to swing thru #Jumanjj on wires strong enough to hold 12 adult buffaloes and 1 adult Rock. #OnSet #Jumanji #IronicallyIEatBuffaloDailyForLunch #MoreManThanNatureKnowsWhatToDoWith
Invaluable warm up. When training my fav body part (legs) I used to do minimal warm up and just jump into the fire. After years of football and wrestling injuries - 5 knee surgeries, 1 shredded Achilles and the most sexiest fun pain injury of all - ripping the top of my quad and adductor tendon off my pelvis - I've learned the best thing we can do is ALWAYS carve out the proper time to warm up those muscles, tendons & ligaments so we do what we luv... and that's get in the game and f*ck shit up. #GetUrWarmUp #SexiestBionicMan #GrindDNA #AndDontEverSkipLegDay
After being up and working for approximately 23hrs straight.. all I got left is ✌🏾️and my nerdy aqua power socks. What an epic nonstop 24hrs for #MOANA. Grateful for EVERYONE who joined me. A true TEAM EFFORT and we all share in the success. Unfortunately what we don't all share is this bottle of Don Julio REAL that's waiting for me on this bird. Luv U back LA and now on my way back to the ATL to jump back into #Jumanji production. #24HourBlitz #EnergyKeptHighYetCalm #TequilaAwaits ✌🏾️
Saistītie raksti