«Oskara 2017» jautrākie aizkulišu kadri!

 

Foto: Instagram

Šie Instagram posti pierāda to, ka pasaulslaveni aktieri ir arī cilvēki, kuriem patīk ballēties, jokot un pat gadās aizmigt balvas pasniegšanas ceremonijā!

Instagram

#TheFutureIsFemale @gabunion @oliviamunn #vanityfairoscarparty @vanityfair you sure throw a fun party

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Instagram

I stole one🤣#oscars2017 #vanityfair

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Instagram

Obligatory bathroom selfie.

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on

Instagram

World's greatest/most beautiful photo bomber.

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on

Instagram

Oscars!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Instagram

Food and laughter with my hair and makeup peeps @peterluxhair @makeupbymario before hitting the red carpet!

A post shared by Naomie Harris (@naomieharris) on

Instagram

It takes a village!! The Final Look!

A post shared by Naomie Harris (@naomieharris) on

Instagram

Eugenio Lopez and I on our way to the #oscars. Con #eugeniolopez Camino a los #oscares

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

Instagram

Best Picture Vominee Matt Damon #Oscars

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on

Insatgram

#Oscars ready

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Instagram

Post Oscars. Pre party. Baby daddy duty.

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Instagram

Instagram

Bed series// Oscars

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

Instagram

Instagram

