Miris fusion un džeza bundzinieks Alfonss Mouzons

If you were to ask #JohnBonham of LedZep who his drumming hero was. He'd no doubt declare the great #AlphonseMouzon the fairest of them all. And that is a correct statement. I can't even BEGIN to tell you of his influence on me drumming. Rest In Beats Alphonse!

A photo posted by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:07pm PST