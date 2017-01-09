Miris hiphopa dīdžejs DJ Crazy Toones

I don't even know how to say this one! It's not even comprehending to my mind right now... The Man Pictured On The Left... R.I.P. To DJ Crazy Toones... He's WC's brother and also ICE CUBE's DJ and one of my best friends on the West Coast since I was 21 years old... I just got the news... We have so many memories beyond my career in HIP HOP! Toones and Dub were the 1st to show us The Hood and see what's really going on in South Central...and they were hanging with us in NY SINCE 1989... From hangin with The Legend DJ Alladin to COOLIO @coolio we did mad shit... Just Friend Shit! This is so hard to accept but I have to bcuz we all have a start and an ending in this life... To the Calhoun Family We Are Here For You! I could write a book for all the words I have to say about Toones... Love You Lamar Calhoun! Fly On LEGEND! @therealdubwc @icecube @mayleeno #PremierWuzHere

