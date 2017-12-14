TOP 5 slavenības - seksīgās mājsaimnieces!

Sabiedrībā valda stereotips, ka talantīgai slavenībai dzīvē nekam citam kā skatuvei vai kino uzņemšanas laukumam laika neatliek. Tomēr tā tas nav, ko pierāda šīs sabiedrībā zināmās personas, kuras ir izdevušas savas pāvārgrāmatas un uzsver, ka ēst gatavošana mājās ir ne vien veselīga, bet arī ļoti seksīga nodarbe!
Modele, populārā mūziķa Džona Ledženda sieva Krisija Teigana ir ne vien skaista un eleganta sieviete, bet arī profesionāla pavāre, kas virtuvē spēj uzburt jebko. Viņa savu pavārgrāmatu «Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat» izdeva 2016. gadā. Grāmata ir koša un asprātīga, kāda ir arī pati autore!
The NYC signing at @837NYC was freaking. Epic. If you were there, I know you'd agree!! I've never seen a book signing with an open bar of all my drink recipes, frito pies and chicken satays and virtual reality and a tunnel where your entire Instagram life flashes before your eyes. It was insane. Thank you to everyone who came out!! Now I must go into hiding for a little bit to properly incubate and give this little thing a break but what a whirlwind it has been. I couldn't wish for more right now. Please still tag me in your photos making the recipes, tell me when you love/hate something, ask me anything. I love you guys. Thank you for making these last few months so special and now I promise to slowly get off your gossip sites and televisions because you have to be so annoyed with me! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Aktrise Alīsija Silverstone ir zaļā dzīvesveida piekritēja un 100% vegāne, tāpēc visa pamatā viņas receptēs ir veselīgs uzturs un diētas. Viņas filozofija ir ēst gatavot tā, lai neciestu planēta, tāpēc arī pavārgrāmatas nosaukums ir «The Kind Diet: A Simple Guide to Feeling Great, Losing Weight, and Saving the Planet.»
#Repost @bestofvegan ・・・ Raw Vegan Macadamia Lemon Cheesecake by @mintyandbee 💗 Base; 130g raw Macadamia nuts (may sub for cashews or almonds) 70g shredded coconut 10 soft dates (or more) . Layer 1; 150g raw cashews 2 fully ripe avocados 2 freshly squeezed lemons 150ml maple syrup 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste . Layer 2; 150g macadamia nuts (or cashews) 150g full fat coconut cream 100g maple syrup 1 lemon freshly squeezed . Topping, optional raw macadamia nuts and **for those who cannot find fully ripe avocados may simply skip the avocado addition, although I recommend you to use the avocados for more of a creamy texture. . Method; Base; In a food processor grind all your ingredients together until a fine crumb is formed. Line a cake tin with some baking paper and press down your base with your hands and transfer this cake tin directly into the freezer as your prepare your cream filling. . Layer 1; Firstly blitz right through your cashews for a good 5 minutes in your food processor until a buttery creamy texture is formed. Your cashews should become similar to that of a nut butter consistency. Then add in your remaining layer 1 ingredients and whiz through until all your layer 1 ingredients have combined. Taste test & add a little more sweetener if you prefer your raw cakes a tad sweeter. Add this cream mixture over the frozen base of your cake and transfer it back into the freezer to set. . Layer 2; Continue the same steps for your layer two, you may choose to opt for cashews if you do not want to use macadamia nuts. Once the first layer of your cake has frozen completely, you may add this layer on top and transfer your cake back into the freezer to set. Once your cake is ready top with your roughly chopped nuts & lemon zest let the cake defrost for about 5-10 prior to serving! Enjoy x #bestofvegan
Protams, grēks šajā sarakstā ir nepieminēt aktrisi Gvinetu Paltrovu, kura ir jau vairāku pavārgrāmatu izdevēja. Protams, viņas vārds, kas saistās ar Holivudu, palīdzēja viņai kāpt pa rakstnieces karjeras kāpnēm, taču fakts, ka nu jau izdota piektā un tās ir vienas no pirktākajām pavārgrāmatām pasaulē, liecina par viņas profesionālismu. Pēdējā grāmata «It's All Easy: Delicious Weekday Recipes for the Super-Busy Home Cook» guvusi lielus panākumus, jo piedāvā vieglas receptes mūsdienu aizņemtajiem cilvēkiem.
Krisa Dženere ir apbrīnojama sieviete. Viņa ir ne vien izaudzinājusi skaistas meitas, kuras pazīst visā pasaulē, bet arī spējusi savu karjeru apvienot ar saimniekošanu mājās. Tagad mēs varam arī ēst kā Kardašjanas, jo Krisai ir izdota pašai sava pavārgrāmata «In The Kitchen With Kris».
Un, protams, enerģiskā un seksīgā modele, aktrise Eva Longorija. Eva lauž stereotipus, ka būt mājsaimniecei nav seksīgi! Un kā vēl ir. Longorija arī ir izdevusi vairākas pavārgrāmatas un ir iemīļota rakstniece recepšu grāmatu mīļotājiem. Populārākā grāmata ir «Eva's Kitchen: Cooking with Love for Family and Friends», kurā ir vairāk nekā 100 ēdienu recepšu.