TOP 5 slavenības - seksīgās mājsaimnieces!

The NYC signing at @837NYC was freaking. Epic. If you were there, I know you'd agree!! I've never seen a book signing with an open bar of all my drink recipes, frito pies and chicken satays and virtual reality and a tunnel where your entire Instagram life flashes before your eyes. It was insane. Thank you to everyone who came out!! Now I must go into hiding for a little bit to properly incubate and give this little thing a break but what a whirlwind it has been. I couldn't wish for more right now. Please still tag me in your photos making the recipes, tell me when you love/hate something, ask me anything. I love you guys. Thank you for making these last few months so special and now I promise to slowly get off your gossip sites and televisions because you have to be so annoyed with me! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

