Mīli savu augumu, nevis nīsti! Blogere iedvesmo citus ar atklātu foto

2017// the year of self love. I plan on being drunk (on life 😉) for the next 3 and a bit weeks so thought now is the most appropriate time to reflect on what has been such a huge year for dis sis 😇 what started as a mission to lose a heap of weight, turned into a journey of health, love and happiness. I am aware that I sound like I’m spinning whack hippie shit but hear me out 💫🌈🌸 if you’re intending on changing your body to ultimately be happy with what you see, you will never be happy. LOVE yourself enough to treat your body and mind with the nutrition it needs. Fuel your journey with love, not hate. Everything else will fall perfectly into place. This year I have learnt the importance of this and it’s honestly changed my damn lyf sis 💕 you are not going to look like @tammyhembrow, unless you are in fact, Tammy Hembrow. As hard as you try, promise. But you CAN be the best YOU! I’m not just talking health. Cause you’re more than your health. You are the way you treat others, you are the way you smile, the way you make others smile, the way you cry, the way you laugh and the way you get down and dirty on the D floor. You are SO MANY THINGS, remember that. This year I completed my degree in Paramedicine, I’m proud of that. I’m also proud of my outlook on life, positivity always ❤️ HIT ME SIR: Comment one thing you’re proud of in 2017 💫

