Princis Harijs un Megana Mārkla saka «jā» savai kāzu tortei

Elderflower sponge recipe from the @fernverrow cookbook. I love this recipe and now is the moment to make it. When I styled this book, with the amazing Jane and Harry under the direction of legendary photographer @tessatraeger I spent a few days of each season over the course of a year staying at the farm and learning about their Biodynamic practices. The fruits of their labour are indeed some of the best produce in the U.K. Support your farmers. Buy honestly grown food, in season and pay more if you have to.

