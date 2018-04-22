49 gadu vecumā miris «Ostina Pauersa» aktieris Verns Troijers

Sestdien, 21. aprīlī, 49 gadu vecumā miris filmas «Ostins Pauerss» Mini Es lomas atveidotājs Verns Troijers.
Par aktiera nāvi paziņots viņa profilā sociālajā vietnē «Instagram». «Ar dziļām skumjām un smagu sirdi paziņojam, ka Verns šodien nomira. Verns bija ļoti gādīgs cilvēks. Viņš gribēja visiem likt smaidīt, būt priecīgiem un smieties. Visiem, kam nepieciešams, viņš centās palīdzēt. Verns cerēja, ka radīs pozitīvas izmaiņas platformā, kurā strādājā, lai nosūtītu šo ziņu katru dienu. Viņs iedvesmoja cilvēkus visā pasaulē ar savu enerģiju, apņemšanos un attieksmi. (..) Depresija un pašnāvnieciskas domas ir ļoti nopietna tēma. Tu nekad nevari zināt, ka kāds ar to cīnās. Esiet laipni cits pret citu. Un ziniet, ka nekad nav par vēlu lūgt kādam palīdzību,» tā teikts paziņojumā.
It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies. Photo by @paulmobleystudio
Jau vēstīts, ka Verns tika nogādāts slimnīca aprīļa sākumā. Troijers jau vairākus gadus cīnās ar atkarību no alkohola un depresiju, un pērn aprīlī nonāca slimnīcā tieši šā iemesla dēļ.
Aktieris ir redzams ne tikai abās Ostina Pauersa filmās «Austin Powers in Goldmember» un «Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me», bet arī kinolentēs «The Love Guru», «The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus», «Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone» un daudzos citos projektos.