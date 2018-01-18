Fitnesa modele Karīna Akmens paziņo, ka viņai veiktas plastiskās operācijas

#honest post alert! This chick right here has had: A #nosejob, #boobjob, #lipfillers and 10 years of learning to use make up and caring for skin. So whenever anyone makes you feel like you aren’t pretty enough.. honey... your probably prettier than all of them combined! 20 VS 30 and proud of every year, every scar, every failure and achievement. C’est La Vie! ❤️ #nobullshit #realtalk #youarebeautiful

