Fitnesa modele Karīna Akmens paziņo, ka viņai veiktas plastiskās operācijas

TVNET
Foto: instagram/karinaakmens

Pašmāju fitnesa modele Karīna Akmens sociālajā vietnē «Instagram» publiskojusi ļoti drosmīgu ierakstu, kurā atzīstas, ka viņai veiktas plastiskās operācijas.

Akmens publiskojusi fotokolāžu, kurā redzami, šķiet, divi dažādi cilvēki, tomēr Karīna skaidro patieso iemeslu, kāpēc tā mainījusies.

«Šai meitenei ir veikta deguna, krūšu un lūpu uzlabošanas operācija. 10 gadus mācos lietot grimu un rūpēties par ādu. Ja kāds jebkad tev neliek justies skaistai, dārgā, tu noteikti esi daudz skaistāka par viņiem visiem kopā! 20 pret 30, un esmu lepna par katru gadu, katru rētu, katru neveiksmi un sasniegumiem,» drosmīgi atzīstas Akmens.

Acīgākie Karīnas sekotāji laika gaitā pamanījuši krasās vizuālā izskata atšķirības - viņa ne tikai atvadījusies no saviem tumšajiem matiem, bet arī viņas skatiens un sejas forma kļuvusi pavisam citādāka.

Why on earth is it so cold.... below zero! #arcticfox #frozen

A post shared by Karīna Akmens (@karinaakmens) on

Summer night bliss ❤️ #homesweethome

A post shared by Karīna Akmens (@karinaakmens) on

I started my fitness journey as means to build up my confidence and to become stronger, both physically and mentally. I decided to share my journey as I was creating a new me and overcoming an extremely painful time in my life. Ever since the first change in my physique apart from people that get motivated and educated there are hundreds of trolls! 'You are too muscular, you are too lean' continue with- 'you are too skinny', now that I have became smaller. And we all have heard 'you are too fat, you have cellulite, your boobs are too small'. Here is something I have understood a LONG time ago and it has fuelled my urge to move forward- THERE WILL ALWAYS BE SOMETHING WRONG ABOUT ME. Or you. Or anyone! Please yourself, fall in love with your heart and your looks! Know your worth! For one more time- stop bodyshaming! We all are more than a body and we have the right to hide our souls in whatever bodies we please. Let's be intellectually more advanced and look behind the eyes or a body of a person. #becomfortable #stopbodyshaming #loveyourskin #proudtobeme ❤️

A post shared by Karīna Akmens (@karinaakmens) on

Meow! 😻❤️ #6weeksout #posing #nomotivationalcaption

A post shared by Karīna Akmens (@karinaakmens) on

