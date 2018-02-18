Svētdiena, 18. februāris
Nikolaja Baskova līgaviņas seksīgākie foto

Viktorija Lopireva | Foto: Sputnik/Scanpix

Pazīstamais Krievijas estrādes dziedātājs Nikolajs Baskovs savu mīļoto sievieti Viktoriju Lopirevu allaž ar lepnumu izrādījis sociālajos tīklos - viņš pat daiļavai izteica publisku bildinājumu, tomēr kāzas vēl nav notikušas. Lopireva ir aizņemta, būdama šā gada FIFA futbola kausa vēstnese, tomēr viņai ir laiks publiskot kādu no saviem seksīgajiem foto kuplajam sekotāju pulciņam.

Vacay mode is ON ♨️V

A post shared by Ambassador Of FIFA WC 2018🇷🇺⚽️ (@lopyrevavika) on

Welcome to NYC ❤️❄️🌃V

A post shared by Ambassador Of FIFA WC 2018🇷🇺⚽️ (@lopyrevavika) on

Your battery is low...🔋Only thing I am dreaming now about is - to stay in my bеd 24 hours...😉🤤 traveling too match but no complaints ☝🏾I am grateful for everything what's happening with me and really appreciate all those people who I met in my life - they are inspiring me🤗Thanx 🙏🏽and Good night❤️V / Я наконец-то дома! И единственное, что мне сейчас хочется - закрыть глаза 😴но я благодарна за то, что у меня именно такая жизнь и счастлива, что имею возможность встречать таких интересных людей , меня это вдохновляет! Вам нескучной Пятницы, а мне - Спокойной ночи 💋V #whoruntheworld #love

A post shared by Ambassador Of FIFA WC 2018🇷🇺⚽️ (@lopyrevavika) on

🦋 #mariposa

A post shared by Ambassador Of FIFA WC 2018🇷🇺⚽️ (@lopyrevavika) on

Вы уже заметили, что я очень люблю Грецию 🇬🇷и в этом году мы не станем изменять традициям и всей семьёй полетим на Крит в @aldemar_royal_mare наслаждаться прекрасным морем 🌊🌊🌊 и вкусной едой😋тем более, что в этом году в талассоцентре появились новые программы (попробую - расскажу💃🏼), у бассейна делают крутые смузи и большой выбор водных видов спорта🏄🏼‍♀️В общем, это все, что мне нужно, чтобы восстановиться после нашего июльского марафона #MissV Birthday party 🎉на Миконосе и подготовиться к рабочему году, а он будет очень интересный! ⚽️@aldemar_resorts 🏩 / I ❤️Greece and can't wait to come back! Looking forward to go again to our lovely @aldemar_royal_mare 👍🏾with my family 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙V #aldemar #teztour #greece🇬🇷 @Teztourellada

A post shared by Ambassador Of FIFA WC 2018🇷🇺⚽️ (@lopyrevavika) on

On my way like 😼V #night

A post shared by Ambassador Of FIFA WC 2018🇷🇺⚽️ (@lopyrevavika) on

