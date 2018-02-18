Jau nedēļu Phjončhanā: ko soctīklos publisko Latvijas sportisti

No 9. līdz pat 25. februārim Phjončhanā, Dienvidkorejā, risināsies olimpiskās spēles, kurās piedalās arī sportisti no Latvijas. Daudziem no mūsējiem olimpiāde jau ir beigusies, tomēr sportisti nepārdzīvo par neiegūtajām medaļām, bet gan bauda visu, ko Dienvidkoreja spēj piedāvāt. Lūk, ko sociālajos tīklos publisko Latvijas labākie sportisti.
