Jau nedēļu Phjončhanā: ko soctīklos publisko Latvijas sportisti

Foto: instagram/denissvasiljevs

No 9. līdz pat 25. februārim Phjončhanā, Dienvidkorejā, risināsies olimpiskās spēles, kurās piedalās arī sportisti no Latvijas. Daudziem no mūsējiem olimpiāde jau ir beigusies, tomēr sportisti nepārdzīvo par neiegūtajām medaļām, bet gan bauda visu, ko Dienvidkoreja spēj piedāvāt. Lūk, ko sociālajos tīklos publisko Latvijas labākie sportisti.

Drīz te ies vaļā!#MēsTicamSavējiem#Latvijakorejā#pyeongchang2018🇰🇷

A post shared by Oskars Muižnieks (@oskars_muiznieks) on

#TeamAluksne #TeamRastorgujevs #TeamLatvia #biathlonworld #pyengchang2018

A post shared by Andrejs Rastorgujevs (@andrejsrastorgujevs) on

Met this guy 😎☝️ Thanks for the photo @shaunwhite ✨

A post shared by Ulla Zirne (@ulla_zirne) on

Love u ♥️ #latvijakorejā #mēsticamsavējiem #olimpiadelv

A post shared by Diana (@diana_nikitina_09) on

Day off at the beach! #PyeongChang2018 #LatvijaKorejā #OlimpiadeLV

A post shared by Deniss Vasiljevs (@denissvasiljevs) on

