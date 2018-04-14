Jāņa Porziņģa līgava tikusi pie jaunas sasukas

Pašmāju basketbolista Kristapa Porziņģa brāļa Jāņa mīļotā sieviete, modele Gabriela Njerī (Gabrielle Kniery) sociālo tīklu sekotājiem parādījusi savu jauno sasuku.
Njerī iepriekš bijusi tumšmate, tomēr šajā pavasarī nolēmusi nokrāsot matus blondus.
Gabriela pie publiskotā foto raksta: «Tā ir taisnība! Būt blondīnei ir daudz jautrāk!»
A well read woman, is a dangerous creature! 😏👱🏼♀️ And a happy Gabi is the best Gabi! In all honesty the photo went something like this: Me: Hey babe take a photo of me reading 📖 it’ll look hot. Him: burst into laughter saying “Oh god this is ridiculous” Me: laughs and this is the outcome. 😩 (Ridiculous is his favorite English word by the way.
Kā zināms, Jānis Porziņģis par attiecībām ar amerikānieti paziņoja pērnā gada sākumā. Šā gada februārī viņš bildināja daiļavu - par priecīgo notikumu viņa pavēstīja sociālajā vietnē «Instagram».
Being with someone doesn’t validate you as a person, making you more wholesome or better than the next. It’s a mirror effect. Being with someone is having someone hold up the mirror to you, showing you who you are and the wide array of colors they see and the world envisions you as. They give you a sense of belief of the endless amount of possibilities you can be and create. And hope in humanity. He walked in my life at the perfect moment. Not a minute too soon. Not a minute too late. Truest statement I can attest too. When you stop looking, love finds a way, to swoop you up, wrap you in its warmth and cradle you. Giving you hope. Everyday I look him in his eyes and think, “I can’t wait to annoy him for the rest of my life.”😏🤗 #OkImDoneBeingMushy #HesProbablyReadingThisSmiledThenRolledHisEyes