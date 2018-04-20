«Trūkst vārdu», «nespēju noticēt» - slavenības sēro par pāragri mirušo DJ Avicii

Can't really describe in words how sad I feel right now.. thank you for inspiring me and millions others. RIP @Avicii 😔❤ pic.twitter.com/nthXoCiZqy— MARTIN GARRIX (@MartinGarrix) April 20, 2018

Avicii always electrified the crowd. Got to party with him in Vegas. Terribly sad moment for dance music. Thoughts go out to his family & friends...@OnWithMario #RIPAvicii #PrayersUp pic.twitter.com/pJGsnNdso7— Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) April 20, 2018

Tim, I can’t believe what I just heard, you have gone way to early, there are no words to describe how I feel, I am thankful for all the great moments we got to spent together; and thankful for all the things I got to learn from you. The world will miss you.❤️ ~ R.I.P Avicii pic.twitter.com/HR3JvWGs9k— Nicky Romero (@nickyromero) April 20, 2018

Still can’t believe this news. You have been a big inspiration to a lot of people. Rest in peace @Avicii ❤️— MIKE WILLIAMS (@mikewilliamsdj) April 20, 2018

This is still my favorite song. Always thought Avicii was the biggest trailblazer in helping EDM become mainstream. RIP pic.twitter.com/BevZFx62sk— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) April 20, 2018

Feeling really nostalgic this morning... many of my favorite memories are tied to @Avicii’s music. Rest in paradise @Avicii, you’ll be greatly missed.— Tristan Tales (@tristantales) April 20, 2018

RIP Avicii terrible news so young, I’m going to put Levels on now very fucking loud 🖤— LOW STEPPA (@Lowsteppa) April 20, 2018