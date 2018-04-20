Piektdiena, 20. aprīlis
Mirta Ziedīte
Horoskopi
Galerijas
Reklāma
RUS
Tavs pārlūks ir novecojis, lūdzu atjauno to..
Sīkdatnes (cookies) mums sniedz iespēju uzlabot jūsu kā lietotāja ērtības. Turpinot izmantot mūsu vietni, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu izmantošanai. VAIRĀK >
SLAVENĪBAS BALLĪTES STILS HOLIVUDA ŠOVBIZNESS TRAKAS LIETAS

«Trūkst vārdu», «nespēju noticēt» - slavenības sēro par pāragri mirušo DJ Avicii

TVNET
  • Raksts
  • Foto
Dj Avicii | Foto: REUTERS/Scanpix

Piektdien, 20. aprīlī, pasauli pāršalca skumja ziņa - 28 gadu vecumā miris zviedru mūziķis DJ Avicii jeb Tims Berlings. Iecienīti mūziķi un citi slaveni ļaudis sociālajos tīklos izteikuši savu līdzjūtību un pauduši skumjas par pāragri mūžībā aizgājušo mūziķi.