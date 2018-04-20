«Trūkst vārdu», «nespēju noticēt» - slavenības sēro par pāragri mirušo DJ Avicii

Piektdien, 20. aprīlī, pasauli pāršalca skumja ziņa - 28 gadu vecumā miris zviedru mūziķis DJ Avicii jeb Tims Berlings. Iecienīti mūziķi un citi slaveni ļaudis sociālajos tīklos izteikuši savu līdzjūtību un pauduši skumjas par pāragri mūžībā aizgājušo mūziķi.
Can't really describe in words how sad I feel right now.. thank you for inspiring me and millions others. RIP @Avicii 😔❤ pic.twitter.com/nthXoCiZqy— MARTIN GARRIX (@MartinGarrix) April 20, 2018
Avicii always electrified the crowd. Got to party with him in Vegas. Terribly sad moment for dance music. Thoughts go out to his family & friends...@OnWithMario #RIPAvicii #PrayersUp pic.twitter.com/pJGsnNdso7— Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) April 20, 2018
I have no words.. 😞 #RIPTimBergling #avicii pic.twitter.com/HJczEdCkLo— L.B.ONE (@DJLBONE) April 20, 2018
Tim, I can’t believe what I just heard, you have gone way to early, there are no words to describe how I feel, I am thankful for all the great moments we got to spent together; and thankful for all the things I got to learn from you. The world will miss you.❤️ ~ R.I.P Avicii pic.twitter.com/HR3JvWGs9k— Nicky Romero (@nickyromero) April 20, 2018
Still can’t believe this news. You have been a big inspiration to a lot of people. Rest in peace @Avicii ❤️— MIKE WILLIAMS (@mikewilliamsdj) April 20, 2018
This is still my favorite song. Always thought Avicii was the biggest trailblazer in helping EDM become mainstream. RIP pic.twitter.com/BevZFx62sk— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) April 20, 2018
Rest In Peace @Avicii ......— Mustard (@mustard) April 20, 2018
Feeling really nostalgic this morning... many of my favorite memories are tied to @Avicii’s music. Rest in paradise @Avicii, you’ll be greatly missed.— Tristan Tales (@tristantales) April 20, 2018
RIP Avicii terrible news so young, I’m going to put Levels on now very fucking loud 🖤— LOW STEPPA (@Lowsteppa) April 20, 2018
RIP Avicii. Grew up listening to all your amazing sounds. Truly will be missed 😞— Matthew Espinosa (@MatthewEspinosa) April 20, 2018