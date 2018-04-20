«Trūkst vārdu», «nespēju noticēt» - slavenības sēro par pāragri mirušo DJ Avicii

Mikroblogošanas vietnē «Twitter» līdzjūtību pauduši tādi zināmi dīdžeji kā Deivids Geta (David Guetta), Zedd, Tiesto, deadmau5, un citi.

my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii :( Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him.— Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 20, 2018

Words can not describe how I feel right now..I am gonna miss you brother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AjBgXi5gVR— Tiësto (@tiesto) April 20, 2018

No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away....💔

Thoughts go out to his family and friends...— Zedd (@Zedd) April 20, 2018

Something really horrible happened. We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician. Thank you for your beautiful melodies, the time we shared in the studio, playing together as djs or just enjoying life as friends.

RIP @Avicii pic.twitter.com/IGiTYetJcq— David Guetta (@davidguetta) April 20, 2018

Can't really describe in words how sad I feel right now.. thank you for inspiring me and millions others. RIP @Avicii 😔❤ pic.twitter.com/nthXoCiZqy— MARTIN GARRIX (@MartinGarrix) April 20, 2018

Kā jau vēstīts, mūziķis atrasts miris Omānā. Oficiālais nāves iemesls nav zināms.

Avicii always electrified the crowd. Got to party with him in Vegas. Terribly sad moment for dance music. Thoughts go out to his family & friends...@OnWithMario #RIPAvicii #PrayersUp pic.twitter.com/pJGsnNdso7— Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) April 20, 2018

Tim, I can’t believe what I just heard, you have gone way to early, there are no words to describe how I feel, I am thankful for all the great moments we got to spent together; and thankful for all the things I got to learn from you. The world will miss you.❤️ ~ R.I.P Avicii pic.twitter.com/HR3JvWGs9k— Nicky Romero (@nickyromero) April 20, 2018

Still can’t believe this news. You have been a big inspiration to a lot of people. Rest in peace @Avicii ❤️— MIKE WILLIAMS (@mikewilliamsdj) April 20, 2018

«Ģimene ir satriekta un lūdz šajā grūtajā laikā respektēt nepieciešamību pēc privātuma,» teikts ģimenes paziņojumā.





This is still my favorite song. Always thought Avicii was the biggest trailblazer in helping EDM become mainstream. RIP pic.twitter.com/BevZFx62sk— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) April 20, 2018

Feeling really nostalgic this morning... many of my favorite memories are tied to @Avicii’s music. Rest in paradise @Avicii, you’ll be greatly missed.— Tristan Tales (@tristantales) April 20, 2018

RIP Avicii terrible news so young, I’m going to put Levels on now very fucking loud 🖤— LOW STEPPA (@Lowsteppa) April 20, 2018

RIP Avicii. Grew up listening to all your amazing sounds. Truly will be missed 😞— Matthew Espinosa (@MatthewEspinosa) April 20, 2018

DJ Avicii sāka publicēt savus skaņdarbus šī gadsimta pirmās desmitgades beigās. 2011. gadā viņš guva starptautiskus panākumus ar house kompozīciju «Levels», kas sasniedza «Billboard Dance Club Songs» topa virsotni. 2012. gadā par sadarbībā ar Deividu Getu radīto dziesmu «Sunshine» viņš tika nominēts Grammy balvai.