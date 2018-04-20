Sestdiena, 21. aprīlis
«Trūkst vārdu», «nespēju noticēt» - slavenības sēro par pāragri mirušo DJ Avicii

TVNET
  • Raksts
  • Foto
Dj Avicii | Foto: REUTERS/Scanpix

Piektdien, 20. aprīlī, pasauli pāršalca skumja ziņa - 28 gadu vecumā miris zviedru mūziķis DJ Avicii jeb Tims Berlings. Iecienīti mūziķi un citi slaveni ļaudis sociālajos tīklos izteikuši savu līdzjūtību un pauduši skumjas par pāragri mūžībā aizgājušo mūziķi.

Mikroblogošanas vietnē «Twitter» līdzjūtību pauduši tādi zināmi dīdžeji kā Deivids Geta (David Guetta), Zedd, Tiesto, deadmau5, un citi.

Kā jau vēstīts, mūziķis atrasts miris Omānā. Oficiālais nāves iemesls nav zināms.





«Ģimene ir satriekta un lūdz šajā grūtajā laikā respektēt nepieciešamību pēc privātuma,» teikts ģimenes paziņojumā.







DJ Avicii sāka publicēt savus skaņdarbus šī gadsimta pirmās desmitgades beigās. 2011. gadā viņš guva starptautiskus panākumus ar house kompozīciju «Levels», kas sasniedza «Billboard Dance Club Songs» topa virsotni. 2012. gadā par sadarbībā ar Deividu Getu radīto dziesmu «Sunshine» viņš tika nominēts Grammy balvai.