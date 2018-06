It has been 3 weeks since our wedding in Lake Como. 🥂Some people ask me has anything changed after being married.. Yes, we became one person and a family.. everyday it is only getting better with this one @rajster1 ❤️ his mission in this world to make me happy is working really well 😍 still rainbows and unicorns around us.. 🦄 #barbatvia #wedding #royalwedding #lakecomo #italy #magicalmoments #villadeste #bride #groom

A post shared by SimonaKubasova (@simonakubasova) on Jun 26, 2018 at 6:18am PDT