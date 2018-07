Welcome to the world - Rio James Strombergs 👶🏻 There’s nothing like becoming a dad for the first time 🙌 Go make a baby everyone... unless you already have 3 or more 😂 but in all seriousness witnessing what my wife had to go through was a life changing experience. #ProudDad and #Husband

A post shared by Maris Strombergs (@marisstrombergs) on Jun 26, 2018 at 10:07pm PDT