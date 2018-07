I’ve spent a decade fighting an auto immune disease that inflamed all my joints (AS). I now live pain free, am in full remission and am the healthiest I’ve ever been. I owe it to this man @thor345622 Correct diet, vitamins and exercise. I’ll share it all with you soon. It’s been life changing for me. Xx

