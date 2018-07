After being so many years in "extreme" sport, never thought this big wheel (behind me 🎡)would cause me a panic attack. I guess it's pregnancy which brings me through so many emotions. Awesome, funny and a little bit scary in the same time 🤷‍♀️... by the way- milkshake belongs to awesome part 😊 #27weeks #pregnant ☀️

A post shared by Maija Tiruma- Eichhorn (@maijapaija) on May 6, 2018 at 6:04am PDT