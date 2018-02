What a great year for me #2017 ❤️🎾🇱🇻 So happy to get all these awards 🙈😍👌Thanks everyone for support ☺️😊👍 #2017#greatyear#tennisgirl#lovedit#thanksforallawards#amazingtime#goodmemories#lookingforwardtonewseason#shenzhen#china

A post shared by Jelena Ostapenko (@jelena.ostapenko1997) on Dec 31, 2017 at 4:41am PST