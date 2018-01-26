Sestdiena, 27. janvāris
Ildze Ilze Izolde
Horoskopi
Galerijas
Reklāma
RUS
Tavs pārlūks ir novecojis, lūdzu atjauno to..
Sīkdatnes (cookies) mums sniedz iespēju uzlabot jūsu kā lietotāja ērtibas. Turpinot izmantot mūsu vietni, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu izmantošanai. VAIRĀK >
SLAVENĪBAS BALLĪTES STILS HOLIVUDA POPKULTŪRA ŠOVBIZNESS TRAKAS LIETAS

Slavens modes žurnāls pamatīgi izgāžas, aizraujoties ar slavenību fotošopēšanu

TVNET
Foto: Ekrānuzņēmums

Pasaulslavenais modes žurnāls «Vanity Fair» ir kļuvis par apsmieklu, jo lasītāji tā Holivudas speciālizlaidumā uz vāka un vienā no fotosesijas bildēm ir ievērojuši kaut ko tādu, kam tur nevajadzētu būt.

Fotogrāfes Annijas Leibovicas uzņemtie kadri ir tik ļoti apstrādāti un uzlaboti, ka TV raidījumu vadītājai Oprai Vinfrijai ir veselas trīs rokas, bet aktrisei Rīzai Viterspūnai – trīs kājas.

«Nu... laikam jau tagad visi zina... Man ir trīs kājas. Es ceru, ka jūs turpināsiet pieņemt mani tādu, kāda esmu,» sociālajā tīklā «Twitter» joko Viterspūna. «Es pieņemu tavu trešo kāju, jo tu pieņem manu trešo roku,» uz to atbildēja Opra.

0 Komentāri