Slavens modes žurnāls pamatīgi izgāžas, aizraujoties ar slavenību fotošopēšanu

Fotogrāfes Annijas Leibovicas uzņemtie kadri ir tik ļoti apstrādāti un uzlaboti, ka TV raidījumu vadītājai Oprai Vinfrijai ir veselas trīs rokas, bet aktrisei Rīzai Viterspūnai – trīs kājas.

«Nu... laikam jau tagad visi zina... Man ir trīs kājas. Es ceru, ka jūs turpināsiet pieņemt mani tādu, kāda esmu,» sociālajā tīklā «Twitter» joko Viterspūna. «Es pieņemu tavu trešo kāju, jo tu pieņem manu trešo roku,» uz to atbildēja Opra.

Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾❤️— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2018

Now that Oprah has been exposed as an alien with three hands, her prospective presidential candidacy takes on more sinister overtones: pic.twitter.com/ZzP3GDza7x— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) January 25, 2018