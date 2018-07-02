Modeļu vidū par jaunāko tendenci kļūst «migrēnas poza»

Sociālajā tīklā «Instagram» par jaunāko tendenci modeļu vidū ir kļuvusi «migrēnas poza», kura aicina daiļavas kamerā pozēt tā, it kā viņām sāpētu galva, tādējādi iegūstot labāku izskatu.
«Migrēnas pozu» ieviesa grima māksliniece Nam Vo, kura aicināja sievietes pozēt, ar vienu vai abām rokām pavelkot sejas ādu uz augšu tā, it kā ciestu no migrēnas.
«Es dievinu šo pozu, jo roku skaistums iezīmē sejas vaibstus un liek vaigu kauliem izskatīties pamanāmākiem. Es savām modelēm vienmēr lieku pozēt tieši šādi. Turklāt tas arī ir lielisks veids, kā parādīt manikīru!» atzina grima māksliniece.
Viena no pirmajām «migrēnas pozas» sekotājām bija TV šovu zvaigzne Kailija Dženere, kura decembrī pozēja žurnāla «Love» vākam. Pēc tam tendencei sekoja arī viņas māsa Kendala Dženere un vairākas citas pasaulē plaši pazīstamas modeles, tādējādi cenšoties izcelt sejas vaibstus.
Jaunā poza gan ir izraisījusi krasu pretreakciju no to lietotāju puses, kuri cieš no reālām galvassāpēm, kas var izraisīt pat sliktu dūšu un samaņas zudumu.
Unfortunately, a lady with a rather large instagram following (@namvo) has taken it upon herself to coin the phrase #migrainepose and suggest that others also use the pose as a natural facelift for their photos (due to holding temples/head in fake pain). ▪️I’m showing the reality of migraine for millions of people on this planet and along with many others, am speaking out. It’s not acceptable to mock or belittle such a disabling condition whether it was intended that way or not, nor promote it as a selfie tool and it has upset a lot of people. ▪️Some live with the pain of migraine every single day - it is the 3rd (edit) most disabling condition in the world and can mimic stroke, causing agonising pain, nausea, vomiting, visual and auditory disturbance, stomach pain and digestive problems, numbness, slurred speech, cognitive difficulties, fatigue and many other symptoms. ▪️Although thankfully this picture isn’t a regular occurrence for me (due to careful management and lots of planning), migraine still affects nearly every decision I make. ▪️This is not my usual post I know and I’m very sorry for the negative tone but advocacy is key here and it’s important to show the reality and not let insensitive perceptions or trends take over. [Image description: woman in hospital bed with sick bowl and cannula fitted] #migrainepose #emergencydepartment #pain #migraine #headache #notanotherselfie #itaintpretty #nofilter #advocacy #education #empathy #compassion #bekind #disability #chronicillness #equalrights #transversemyelitis #neurology #migraineswareness #lovenothate [Please gain my permission before using this photo for any purpose, thank you]
Vairākas lietotājas izmanto jauno tēmturi, lai publicētu savas «migrēnas pozas», kurās viņas redzamas mokāmies ar migrēnas izraisītām sāpēm slimnīcas gultā.