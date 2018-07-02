Modeļu vidū par jaunāko tendenci kļūst «migrēnas poza»

Unfortunately, a lady with a rather large instagram following (@namvo) has taken it upon herself to coin the phrase #migrainepose and suggest that others also use the pose as a natural facelift for their photos (due to holding temples/head in fake pain). ▪️I’m showing the reality of migraine for millions of people on this planet and along with many others, am speaking out. It’s not acceptable to mock or belittle such a disabling condition whether it was intended that way or not, nor promote it as a selfie tool and it has upset a lot of people. ▪️Some live with the pain of migraine every single day - it is the 3rd (edit) most disabling condition in the world and can mimic stroke, causing agonising pain, nausea, vomiting, visual and auditory disturbance, stomach pain and digestive problems, numbness, slurred speech, cognitive difficulties, fatigue and many other symptoms. ▪️Although thankfully this picture isn’t a regular occurrence for me (due to careful management and lots of planning), migraine still affects nearly every decision I make. ▪️This is not my usual post I know and I’m very sorry for the negative tone but advocacy is key here and it’s important to show the reality and not let insensitive perceptions or trends take over. [Image description: woman in hospital bed with sick bowl and cannula fitted] #migrainepose #emergencydepartment #pain #migraine #headache #notanotherselfie #itaintpretty #nofilter #advocacy #education #empathy #compassion #bekind #disability #chronicillness #equalrights #transversemyelitis #neurology #migraineswareness #lovenothate [Please gain my permission before using this photo for any purpose, thank you]

A post shared by 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌈 (@starrysary) on Jun 28, 2018 at 12:36am PDT