Pirmdiena, 2. jūlijā Vārda dienas: Halina Ilvars Lauma
Horoskopi Reklāma RUS
ZIŅAS
APOLLO
SPORTS
FINANCENET
AUTO
EGOISTE
IZKLAIDE
SEJAS
GALERIJAS
Slavenības
Ballītes
Stils
Holivuda
Šovbizness
Trakas lietas

Modeļu vidū par jaunāko tendenci kļūst «migrēnas poza»
Šodien, 11:20
0
Foto: instagram/janicejoostemaa, emrata, kendalljenner/TVNET kolāža

Sociālajā tīklā «Instagram» par jaunāko tendenci modeļu vidū ir kļuvusi «migrēnas poza», kura aicina daiļavas kamerā pozēt tā, it kā viņām sāpētu galva, tādējādi iegūstot labāku izskatu.

«Migrēnas pozu» ieviesa grima māksliniece Nam Vo, kura aicināja sievietes pozēt, ar vienu vai abām rokām pavelkot sejas ādu uz augšu tā, it kā ciestu no migrēnas.

«Es dievinu šo pozu, jo roku skaistums iezīmē sejas vaibstus un liek vaigu kauliem izskatīties pamanāmākiem. Es savām modelēm vienmēr lieku pozēt tieši šādi. Turklāt tas arī ir lielisks veids, kā parādīt manikīru!» atzina grima māksliniece.

Viena no pirmajām «migrēnas pozas» sekotājām bija TV šovu zvaigzne Kailija Dženere, kura decembrī pozēja žurnāla «Love» vākam. Pēc tam tendencei sekoja arī viņas māsa Kendala Dženere un vairākas citas pasaulē plaši pazīstamas modeles, tādējādi cenšoties izcelt sejas vaibstus.

A post shared by Nam Vo ✨GLOW💫 (@namvo) on

Jaunā poza gan ir izraisījusi krasu pretreakciju no to lietotāju puses, kuri cieš no reālām galvassāpēm, kas var izraisīt pat sliktu dūšu un samaņas zudumu.

Unfortunately, a lady with a rather large instagram following (@namvo) has taken it upon herself to coin the phrase #migrainepose and suggest that others also use the pose as a natural facelift for their photos (due to holding temples/head in fake pain). ▪️I’m showing the reality of migraine for millions of people on this planet and along with many others, am speaking out. It’s not acceptable to mock or belittle such a disabling condition whether it was intended that way or not, nor promote it as a selfie tool and it has upset a lot of people. ▪️Some live with the pain of migraine every single day - it is the 3rd (edit) most disabling condition in the world and can mimic stroke, causing agonising pain, nausea, vomiting, visual and auditory disturbance, stomach pain and digestive problems, numbness, slurred speech, cognitive difficulties, fatigue and many other symptoms. ▪️Although thankfully this picture isn’t a regular occurrence for me (due to careful management and lots of planning), migraine still affects nearly every decision I make. ▪️This is not my usual post I know and I’m very sorry for the negative tone but advocacy is key here and it’s important to show the reality and not let insensitive perceptions or trends take over. [Image description: woman in hospital bed with sick bowl and cannula fitted] #migrainepose #emergencydepartment #pain #migraine #headache #notanotherselfie #itaintpretty #nofilter #advocacy #education #empathy #compassion #bekind #disability #chronicillness #equalrights #transversemyelitis #neurology #migraineswareness #lovenothate [Please gain my permission before using this photo for any purpose, thank you]

A post shared by 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌈 (@starrysary) on

Vairākas lietotājas izmanto jauno tēmturi, lai publicētu savas «migrēnas pozas», kurās viņas redzamas mokāmies ar migrēnas izraisītām sāpēm slimnīcas gultā.

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

organic

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

🤒🤧🤕

A post shared by Fanny Bourdette-Donon (@fannybourdettedonon) on

A post shared by Cindy Bruna (@cindybruna) on

A post shared by Suzie (@hellooctober) on

Kendalas Dženeres atpūta Antibās (8 Foto)
Modeļu Heilijas Boldvinas un Bellas Hadidas atpūta (7 Foto)
Instagram
Mode
JAUNĀKIE RAKSTI
«Kaspersky Lab»: Ļaunprātīgo kriptonaudas izracēju upuru skaits pieaudzis par 44%
5 padomi autovadītājiem Dziesmu un deju svētku laikā
CSDD neizdodas izsolīt nekustamo īpašumu Miera ielā 23
EK sāk procedūru pret Poliju par tiesu sistēmas reformām
ASV albumu topu iekaro «Panic! at the Disco»
TEVI VARĒTU INTERESĒT
Upuris vai blēdis? Latvijas Bankas vadītāja dilemma
Sociālo tīklu lietotāji «sacepušies» par «humpalu» cenām
Uzstādīts jauns pasaules aukstuma rekords
«Šitā resnā cūka man džeku nocēla!» Indra Salceviča atminas notikumu, kas mainījis viņas dzīvi
1 no 100 – cik esam samaksājuši kompensācijās Saeimas deputātam Jurim Viļumam
FOTO
VIDEO
Dziesmu un deju svētki: Atklāšanas koncerts svētku dalībniekiem (73 Foto)
Šodien, 07:30
Lietaina 2. jūlija diena galvaspilsētā
Šodien, 08:16
XXVI Vispārējo latviešu Dziesmu un XVI Deju svētku dalībnieku gājiens
Vakar, 13:00
Vīna kaujas Spānijā
Šodien, 07:54
Krāšņs saulriets Jorkšīrā
Vakar, 21:01
Zivju ērglis medī foreles
Vakar, , 21:08
"Trump Tower" Ņujorkā
Vakar, , 21:01
"Dziesmu kari" LU Lielajā aulā
Vakar, , 14:15
Kambodžā noadīta pasaulē garākā šalle
Vakar, , 10:49
"Rīgas ritmos" - Nastja Volokintina un Sammy Lukas
Vakar, , 12:54
Lasīt vairāk
© TVNET. Visas tiesības paturētas
PAR MUMS
Komanda Kontakti
NOTEIKUMI
Autortiesības Komentāri
REKLĀMA
Izcenojumi Tehniskā specifikācija Reklāmas kontakti Mūsu logo